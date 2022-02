Wharf Winter Games, Museum Exhibits, Embassy Events: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 2/10-2/13

Hope Your Team Wins! (Yay Sports!)

Hello Neighbor,

On our radar this week we are highlighting celebrations and embassy-sponsored events. Here are some announcements and round-ups for you:ย

ย So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Since the weather will be nice on Saturday. ๐Ÿ˜Ž๐ŸŒžโ˜€๏ธ๐ŸŒค Head early to the Wharf Winter Games (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf) for a chance to play ice cornhole and pin-the-tail-on-the-husky. Support local by heading to the Valentineโ€™s Day Sidewalk Market (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Mount Pleasant), the Shop Local for Your Valentine Market (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Tysons), or the openings of Petit Soeur (Sat, $, ๐Ÿ›‹, Georgetown)ย and Black Box Botanical (Sat, $, ๐Ÿ›‹, Takoma). Give back by volunteering at a Columbia Heights clean-up (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Columbia Heights). Visit the baby porcupette at the Smithsonian Zoo (Thurs-Sun, ๐Ÿ†“ but need timed passes,๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ›‹, Woodley Park).

ย 2. Since the weather will be terrible on Sunday. ๐Ÿฅถ๐ŸงŠโ„๏ธโ˜๏ธ Stay indoors and visit these exhibits before they close at the end of the month: โ€œAquatint: From Its Origins to Goyaโ€ at the National Gallery of Art (daily, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, National Mall) and โ€œCaravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange across Medieval Saharan Africaโ€ at the African Art Museum (Wed-Sun, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹, National Mall). Test new heights at a bouldering gym in the area such as Brooklyn Boulders ($29 day pass) or Movement Climbing ($27 day pass). Break free from the streaming algorithm and watch a film at AFI Silver Theatre or Landmark E Street Theatre.

3. Celebrating the performing arts. ๐ŸŽซ See Ikรฉ Udรฉโ€™s โ€œNollywood Portraitsโ€ (ongoing, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹, National Mall), which highlights the rich talent behind Nigeriaโ€™s $3 billion film industry. Watch Columbia Heightsโ€™ Gala Hispanic Theatre recently debuted play โ€œLa Casa de La Lagunaโ€ (till Feb 27, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Columbia Heights). There arenโ€™t many tickets left, but you might be able to catch the Washington Balletโ€™s โ€œSwan Lakeโ€ (Thurs-Sun, $25+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Kennedy Center) or โ€œ50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Centerโ€ (Sat, $59+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Kennedy Center). Head to H Street for a three-course dinner at Sospeso + Prologue Theater play performance combo (Sat, $75+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, H St).

4. Comedic relief for love in a swamp. ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜“ For those needing a chuckle, consider stopping by a comedy show about awkward sex experiences (Fri, $20, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, 14th St)ย or a community open-mic (may I call it community-healing?) about how โ€œLove Hurtsโ€ (Thurs, $15, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, The Wharf). Not sure what this is, but a “texts to your ex” wall (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, West End) sounds intriguing. And if you need something very different, swing by a gory Violent-ineโ€™s Day Massacre drag show (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, NoMA).

5. A hodgepodge of ideas. ๐Ÿ’ซย Join Blk Fwr Mrkt at Shopkeepers DC for a speed smudging workshop (Sat, $35, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, H St.). Head to Merriweather District for their Glow on Ice ice-skating event (every Thurs, 50% off tickets, ๐ŸŒฒ, Columbia). Maybe you might know someone who would benefit from a Taxes for Artists workshop (Thurs, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ’ป). Run in your underwear as part of the Cupidโ€™s Undie Run (Feb 12, $35 to register, Penn Quarter) to raise money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis. For those wanting a squad-get-together-Insta-worthy experience, consider stopping by the Haus of Cupid at the Sun Room (Sat, $92+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Eckington).

What Is On Our Radar: Cultural Events

Here is an overview of some celebrations and embassy-sponsored events that have caught our attention:ย

A French astrophysicist leaving Earth and her daughter. ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿš€ The Embassy of France is hosting a film screening of โ€œ Proxima โ€ as part of a film series celebrating the French Presidency of the European Union (Feb 10, $5, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Glover Park).ย Poetics of the Hispanism diaspora. ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ–‹ The Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain will be hosting Spanish comic author Anapurna about comic art and her creative process (Feb 16, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Columbia Heights) . Celebrating 70 years of Mexican traditional dance. ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿพ The Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez returns to DC at the Lincoln Theater in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute (Feb 25, $30+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, U St). Fat Tuesday Parade ๐Ÿค Fireworks ๐Ÿค Ice Sculptures. ๐Ÿ‘‘๐ŸงŠ๐ŸŽ‡ Head to Navy Yard and the Wharf for a day of celebration. Start at Ice Yards with ax throwing and a snowboarding stimulator before watching the Mardi Gras Parade and fireworks ย (Feb 26, $15 for Ice Yards, ๐ŸŒฒ, Navy Yard) and (Feb 26, ๐Ÿ†“ for Mardi Gras, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf).ย Piano concert for Ukraine. ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐ŸŽน The Embassy of Ukraine in partnership with the US Ukrainian Activists will host a charity concert in commemoration of the Heavenly Hundred . There will be hors d’oeuvres and wine as well as a photo exhibit โ€œ Maidan in Washington, DCโ€ on display ย (Feb 26, $25+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Georgetown).ย The future of Indigenous cultures. ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ–ผ The House of Sweden will host an exhibit entitled โ€œ Artic Highways which features artworks by Sami and Indigenous artists exploring what it means to be โ€œunboundedโ€ (debuts March 5). Japanese street festival. ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต๐ŸŒธ In its 60th year, the Japan-America Society of Washington DC invites the public to Sakura Matsuri , the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the United States (April 9-10, $10+, ๐ŸŒฒ, Downtown).ย



Your Neighbor,

ย ย ย ย ย Jade (@clockoutdc)ย

