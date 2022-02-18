5 Fun Ways to Energize Your Fitness Routine

IF YOU LIKE getting your cardio in via spinning BUT you’ve officially made it through all of Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes TRY DC Row at 14th and U, Northwest WHY WE LIKE IT This boutique studio uses rowing machines to get in a full-body cardio workout. Both cycling and rowing are low-impact aerobic exercise, but you’ll work more muscles on a rower. You’ll want to practice technique, though, to ensure you’re doing it safely. WORKS YOUR abs, arms, heart, and legs

IF YOU LIKE running BUT the forecast calls for a heavy chance of tears if you see another treadmill TRY Joy of Motion Dance Center or 305 Fitness, both in DC and both also online WHY WE LIKE IT Okay, hear us out—you might think, “You want me to swap running for dancing?” But each of these is a high-cardio workout that keeps you moving for sustained periods. And if you’re tired of the repetitive motions of running, a dance class will keep your mind engaged. WORKS YOUR heart and legs

IF YOU LIKE lifting weights BUT you’re tired of doing the same reps TRY F45, with studios in DC, Virginia, and Maryland—and at-home workouts, too WHY WE LIKE IT Participants rotate through stations during this circuit class, which, depending on the day, is either purely strength-based or a blend of strength and cardio. F45 switches up its workouts each week, and the circuit structure passes the time quickly. WORKS YOUR abs, arms, heart, and legs

IF YOU LIKE the gentle-impact motions of yoga BUT you actually might throw up if you have to do one more chaturanga TRY District Pilates in Shaw and Petworth WHY WE LIKE IT Yes, some Pilates classes take place on a reformer, not a mat, and Pilates doesn’t have the same spiritual orientation some yoga classes do. But the practices incorporate similar lengthening movements and both place a large focus on strengthening the core. WORKS YOUR abs, arms, and legs

IF YOU LIKE strength training that uses your own body weight versus weights BUT you’ve exhausted every YouTube workout known to man TRY Boombox Boxing Club in Navy Yard

WHY WE LIKE IT Boxing is a great way to work on your strength sans weights—swinging your arms will increase upper-body strength, while hanging in a boxer’s crouch improves core, back, and leg muscles. You’ll get in a cardio workout, too. WORKS YOUR heart, abs, arms, and legs

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.



