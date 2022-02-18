5 Fun Ways to Energize Your Fitness Routine

IF YOU LIKE
getting your cardio in via spinning
BUT
you’ve officially made it through all of Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes
TRY
DC Row at 14th and U, Northwest
WHY WE LIKE IT
This boutique studio uses rowing machines to get in a full-body cardio workout. Both cycling and rowing are low-impact aerobic exercise, but you’ll work more muscles on a rower. You’ll want to practice technique, though, to ensure you’re doing it safely.
WORKS YOUR
abs, arms, heart, and legs
IF YOU LIKE
running
BUT
the forecast calls for a heavy chance of tears if you see another treadmill
TRY
Joy of Motion Dance Center or 305 Fitness, both in DC and both also online
WHY WE LIKE IT
Okay, hear us out—you might think, “You want me to swap running for dancing?” But each of these is a high-cardio workout that keeps you moving for sustained periods. And if you’re tired of the repetitive motions of running, a dance class will keep your mind engaged.
WORKS YOUR
heart and legs
IF YOU LIKE
lifting weights
BUT
you’re tired of doing the same reps
TRY
F45, with studios in DC, Virginia, and Maryland—and at-home workouts, too
WHY WE LIKE IT
Participants rotate through stations during this circuit class, which, depending on the day, is either purely strength-based or a blend of strength and cardio. F45 switches up its workouts each week, and the circuit structure passes the time quickly.
WORKS YOUR
abs, arms, heart, and legs
IF YOU LIKE
the gentle-impact motions of yoga
BUT
you actually might throw up if you have to do one more chaturanga
TRY
District Pilates in Shaw and Petworth
WHY WE LIKE IT
Yes, some Pilates classes take place on a reformer, not a mat, and Pilates doesn’t have the same spiritual orientation some yoga classes do. But the practices incorporate similar lengthening movements and both place a large focus on strengthening the core.
WORKS YOUR
abs, arms, and legs
IF YOU LIKE
strength training that uses your own body weight versus weights
BUT
you’ve exhausted every YouTube workout known to man
TRY
Boombox Boxing Club in Navy Yard
WHY WE LIKE IT
Boxing is a great way to work on your strength sans weights—swinging your arms will increase upper-body strength, while hanging in a boxer’s crouch improves core, back, and leg muscles. You’ll get in a cardio workout, too.
WORKS YOUR
heart, abs, arms, and legs
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.