The Capital Pride Parade Is ON This Summer

After two years on a pandemic pause, the annual Capital Pride Parade and Festival will return in person this summer on June 11 and 12, the Capital Pride Alliance announced this week.

The parade, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, will have a new route through the city, to be revealed in March (it usually travels down P Street, Northwest, from the Dupont neighborhood towards 14th Street). The Pride Festival, which will be held on June 12, will happen at its traditional spot along Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s expected to showcase over 300 entertainers, advocacy orgs, and vendors.

Last summer, crowd-limiting lockdowns ended just before the start of Pride. There was a Pridemobile Parade—but it was very scaled down compared to the usual celebration. Big crowds still showed up for the Pride Walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza, though, so expect major turnout this year.