Our 10 Favorite Margaritas Around DC

Planning on downing a few in honor of National Margarita Day? Here are some of our favorite places to lift a salt-rimmed glass.

Frozen

Mango margs are usually too sweet. Not this one—it’s balanced out by ginger, passionfruit, and a chili-salt rim. 98 District Sq., SW.

The slushy lime margarita at this quartet of suburban takeout spots makes it worth sticking around and getting a table. Locations in Tysons, Bethesda, and Cabin John.

Salt-Air

This modernist take—it’s from a José Andrés restaurant, after all—comes topped with a cloud of salty foam. 401 Seventh St., NW.

Cucumber-Jalapeño

Cukes and tequila don’t sound like an obvious pairing, but this concoction is super-refreshing. 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac.

Lime

When you want just the basics—fresh-squeezed lime juice, tequila, rocks, salt—for under ten bucks. 2401 Columbia Pike, Arlington; 2503-A N. Harrison St., Arlington; 2400-B Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.

Hibiscus

Fruity and floral but deceptively potent. Also: $7 at happy hour, Wednesday through Friday. 1926 14th St., NW.

Beer

Half frozen marg’, half easy drinking Modelo ($6 at daily happy hour). Also great: the habanero-spiked spicy margarita. 43 N St., NW.

Pouched

These Italian delis are home to the unofficial pandemic cocktail, the Fauci Pouchy. But it has an even better to-go cocktail: a passionfruit/mango margarita. 715 Florida Ave., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

Mezcal

The La Cosecha Mexican spot puts a smoky spin on the drink with its mezcal-fueled Mayahuel, served with a chili-salt rim. 1280 Fourth St., NE.

Extra-Smooth

A memorable margarita at an all-American restaurant that’s part of the Hillstone chain? We were surprised, too. But the housemade sour mix helps the ultra-frothy shaken drink goes down very easy. 7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda.

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian and has been updated.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!