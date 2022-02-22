Food

Our 10 Favorite Margaritas Around DC

Say yes to these frozen, fruity, and pouched versions.

Photograph of Cucumber-Jalapeño Margarita courtesy of Gringos & Mariachis.

Planning on downing a few in honor of National Margarita Day? Here are some of our favorite places to lift a salt-rimmed glass.

Frozen

Mi Vida

Photograph of frozen margarita by Rey Lopez.
Mango margs are usually too sweet. Not this one—it’s balanced out by ginger, passionfruit, and a chili-salt rim. 98 District Sq., SW.

Fish Taco

The slushy lime margarita at this quartet of suburban takeout spots makes it worth sticking around and getting a table. Locations in Tysons, Bethesda, and Cabin John.

Salt-Air

Oyamel

Photograph of Salt-Air margarita by Rey Lopez.
This modernist take—it’s from a José Andrés restaurant, after all—comes topped with a cloud of salty foam. 401 Seventh St., NW.

Cucumber-Jalapeño

Gringos & Mariachis

Photograph of Cucumber-Jalapeño Margarita courtesy of Gringos & Mariachis.
Cukes and tequila don’t sound like an obvious pairing, but this concoction is super-refreshing. 4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac.

Lime

Taqueria el Poblano

Photograph of lime margarita courtesy of Taqueria El Poblano.
When you want just the basics—fresh-squeezed lime juice, tequila, rocks, salt—for under ten bucks.  2401 Columbia Pike, Arlington; 2503-A N. Harrison St., Arlington; 2400-B Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.

Hibiscus

Tico

Photograph of hibiscus margarita by Scott Suchman.
Fruity and floral but deceptively potent. Also: $7 at happy hour, Wednesday through Friday. 1926 14th St., NW.

Beer

Republic Cantina

Half frozen marg’, half easy drinking Modelo ($6 at daily happy hour). Also great: the habanero-spiked spicy margarita. 43 N St., NW.

Pouched

Capo Deli 

These Italian delis are home to the unofficial pandemic cocktail, the Fauci Pouchy. But it has an even better to-go cocktail: a passionfruit/mango margarita. 715 Florida Ave., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

Mezcal

Destino

The La Cosecha Mexican spot puts a smoky spin on the drink with its mezcal-fueled Mayahuel, served with a chili-salt rim. 1280 Fourth St., NE.

Extra-Smooth

Woodmont Grill

A memorable margarita at an all-American restaurant that’s part of the Hillstone chain? We were surprised, too. But the housemade sour mix helps the ultra-frothy shaken drink goes down very easy. 7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda.

