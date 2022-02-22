It’s National Margarita Day AND Taco Tuesday (also: 2/22/22). So naturally the cocktail and taco deals are flowing with a lot of “Twosday” references involved. Here’s where to find specials around DC.

Paraiso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

In honor of National Margarita Day, the Capitol Hill Mexican spot is offering customers $9 margaritas all day long.

Taco Bamba

Available at all Northern Virginia and Rockville locations except Falls Church.

Chef Victor Albisu’s taqueria is seeing double on 2/22/22. Bring in a friend, spouse, significant other, or even a stranger for two blood orange margaritas and two orders of taquitos for only $22.

Salazar and Mission Navy Yard

1819 14th St., NW and 1221 Van St., SE, respectively

Sister bars Salazar and Mission Navy Yard are celebrating National Margarita Day with $8 margaritas, $24 margarita pitchers, and $6 tequila shots from 4 PM until close.

Morris American Bar

1020 7th St., NW

The Shaw bar is making taco Tuesday special with a curated $10 margarita menu as well as a number of tacos from La Michoacana.

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

In honor of 2/22/22, new downtown rooftop Ciel is dealing customers two margaritas for $22 all day.

Leila

7943B Tysons Corner Center

The Virginia-based restaurant is serving $5 margs all day long.

Casta’s Rum Bar

1121 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Try any of the Cuban restaurant’s margaritas for only $10 between 5PM and 7PM, or buy one, get one half off margarita pitchers all night long.

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave., NW

Tacos and margaritas? Yes, please! With the purchase of an entree, the Adams Morgan spot is serving guests signature horchata margaritas for only $2.22 (at a two margarita maximum per person). They’ve also curated a special taco menu for the evening.

Whino

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Arlington’s arty restaurant is offering major deals for margarita lovers starting at 5 PM, including $8 classic cocktails, a premium selection (between $16 and $20), and a ton of different tequila flights including Milagro ($30), Casamigos ($30).