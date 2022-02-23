Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday Around DC

Fat Tuesday (March 1) is happening next week, and Mardi Gras festivities around DC are getting into full swing. Here’s where to celebrate.

Head to Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE) for a four-day celebration kicking off Thursday, February 24. The rooftop bar above Union Market will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes (think shrimp po’boys and beignets), cocktail specials, and live music throughout the weekend. Make a reservation via Resy.

On Friday, February 25, start the evening with the Blue Style Brass Band at metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE), then dance the night away to DJs and performers. It starts at 6 PM. Register here.

Rebel Taco (1214 U St., NW) is commencing the Fat Tuesday celebrations Friday, February 25, when it’ll put on a masquerade party and contest. Tickets (starting at $10) include a house margarita, wine, or beer, and a salsa and bachata lesson.

On Saturday, February 26, the Wharf (760 Maine Ave., SW) is holding a celebration with a parade of colorful floats, live music, and a firework finale. The event will run from 3 to 7 PM.

Head to Louisiana native David Guas’s Bayou Bakery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington) on Fat Tuesday, March 1, for specials including jambalaya and gumbo, plus live music and $5 king cake daiquiris. Or, celebrate the holiday at home with family meals and party packs (order 48 hours in advance).

Want to celebrate from your couch? From Thursday, February 24 to Monday, February 28, downtown DC restaurant Dauphine’s (1100 15th St., NW) is offering bottled cocktails and takeout dishes like seafood gumbo, jambalaya kits, pimento cheese balls and fried saltines, and mini king cakes (order 48 hours in advance). On Fat Tuesday, March 1 the restaurant is throwing a party with suckling pig, an oyster bar, tarot readings, burlesque dancers, and a local brass band. Tickets—$150-$200—also include open bar. Early admission starts at 6, and general admission is at 7 PM.

On Sunday, March 6, Louisiana-influenced downtown DC restaurant Michele’s (1201 K St., NW) is celebrating with a pig roast, parade, and brass band. The party—$85 per person—begins at 1 PM.

Saturday, March 26, the Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd., NW) is throwing an extravagant Carnival of Nice/Mardi Gras party with French food, wine, and music. Tickets (starting at $99) include open bar, food (including a crepes stand), wine tastings, cooking demos, and a fashion competition.