Cajun Seafood Boils, Black-Owned Markets, and Yappy Hours: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 2/24-2/28

Happy Almost 6:00 pm Sunsets, DC
Hello Neighbor,
Starting March 1, sunsets in DC will begin at 6:00 pm. Rejoice! We are almost there!
In anticipation for next month, we’ve included a round-up of events for next month.
So, What Should You Do?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
1. Buy Black. 🤎 There’s a few Black-owned markets this weekend.
- Shop Made in DC at the food hall Roost is hosting a Black-owned market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Potomac Ave). Earlier in day, you can hear from a panel of Black makers (Sat, $15, 🛋, Potomac Ave).
- The flower shop She Loves Me is hosting a Black Maker Pop-Up with photo booths, coffee, custom earrings, and prints (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Eckington).
- Hotel Zena is hosting over 20 DC female artisan makers for a Black Her-Story market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Logan Circle).
- Anacostia Arts Center is hosting a Black-owned business showcase, with a local maker market, small-business networking, and open-mic sessions (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Anacostia).
- Neiman Marcus at Tysons Galleria is hosting a “Kuumba” Black art exhibit, with artwork available for purchase (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Tysons).
2. Fun in Navy Yard and The Wharf on Saturday. 💜💛💚 Head to the Wharf for a bit of New Orleans, and enjoy a Mardi Gras Parade and fireworks (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf). While there, pick up a Viet Cajun Seafood Boil to go (Sat, $70, 🛋, The Wharf). Throw axes, see ice sculptures, and sip on cocktails at Ice Yards (Sat, $15, 🌲, The Wharf). Soccer fans can head to Audi Field for DC United’s opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, 🌲, Navy Yard).
3. Dog parents unite. 🦮 For those with four-legged friends, take advantage of the mild weather on Sunday for a nearby hike or join Outdoor Voices for a two-mile Dog Jog (Sun, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, Georgetown). Or grab your furry friends for Yappy Hour at metrobar (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Edgewood) or some puppacinos at Wunder Garten (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲/💉, NoMA). Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Bark Social (Sat, 🆓, 🛋/🌲/💉, North Bethesda) or Doodle Moms of DC (Sun, $15, 🛋/🌲, Alexandria).
4. Prepare for summer reads. 📚 The Friends of Cleveland Park Library will be having a book sale (Sun, $, 🛋, Cleveland Park) with hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at $1. If you’re looking for other book sales in the area, consider following this Fairfax County calendar or the Friends of the DC Library calendar.
What Is on Our Radar: March Events
- Free beers. 🍻 Red Bear Brewing Co. will be celebrating their three-year anniversary by giving away 300 beers (March 4-6, free, NoMa).
- Film festivals. 🎞 There’s the 2022 DC Independent Film Forum (March 2-6, $, Penn Quarter), Solas Nuas (March 3-6, $, Silver Spring), DC Environmental Film Festival (March 17-27, $, virtual), and the Architecture and Design Film Festival (March 24-26, $, Chinatown).
- Celebrate Nowruz. 🌷 Head to the Smithsonian for a special flower display of tulips and hyacinths to celebrate spring (March 12-20, free, National Mall). Continue the celebrations by visiting the Nowruz Festival featuring more than 75 booth vendors (March 13, free, Tysons).
- An Icelandic cocktail class. 🇮🇸 Using Reyka vodka and Ólafsson gin, this free event (with complimentary hors d’oeuvres!) as part of Taste of Iceland will teach participants how to make two cocktails (March 18, free, Mount Vernon Square).
- Plant strawberries. 🍓 Cultivate the City invites the community to volunteer and plant strawberries at Gallaudet Library. For helping out, each volunteer will be able to take home their own strawberry plant (March 19-20, free, Union Market).
- St. Patrick’s Day. 🍀 Dance at the St. Paddy’s Day celebration Shamrock Fest (March 12, $45+, RFK Stadium). Drink at a Guinness beer garden as part of Ireland at the Wharf (March 19, free, The Wharf), or head to Clarendon for ShamRock n’ Roll (March 19, free, Clarendon).
- Cherry blossom season. 🌸 Starting March 20, the Cherry Blossom Festival begins. Watch a family celebration with taiko drumming and koto performances (March 19, free, Chinatown). For its fifth spring-inspired exhibition, Artechouse invites users to its cherry blossom-filled Pixelbloom (March 11-onwards, $, The Wharf). Have you ever considered taking a Cherry Blossom water taxi (March 18-onwards, $, various locations)?
- Were they on a break? 🦞 The Friends experience is coming to DC to transport visitors to the world of “Friends,” including Monica’s apartment, Central Perk, and Chandler and Joey’s apartment (March 17-onwards, $, Penn Quarter).
- “Funny Arabs.” 🎭 Busboys and Poets will be hosting an Arab-American comedy show marketed as a “unique comedic experience,” filled with local comedians (March 24, $15+, 14th St).
- Affordable local art. 🎨 Spring Cleaning is a weekend-long event for Washingtonians to purchase affordable art ($150 or less) from emerging, local artists (March 26-27).
- Don Quixote ballet. 🗡 The American Ballet Theatre presents their interpretation of the treasured tale of “determined Spanish lovers and comic hijinks” (March 29-April 3, $29+, Kennedy Center).
- Food events that have caught our attention. 🍅🌭🍤 Here’s your chance to learn how to make sausage (March 15, $75, Capitol Hill) or shrimp and grits with fried green tomatoes (March 13, $85, Capitol Hill). The Anacostia Community Museum in partnership with Smithsonian Associates is hosting a lecture on “How to Eat Well on a Budget” (March 15, free, virtual).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)