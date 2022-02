The Ukrainian embassy in DC was showered in gifts and messages of support on Monday, from people standing in solidarity with the country currently under Russian fire. Flowers, hand-written prayers, and gifts in blue and yellow were piled on and around the steps of the M Street building. One sign spoke of the everlasting nature of freedom, saying, “The soul of freedom is deathless; it cannot, and will not perish.”

