Where to Watch 2022 State of the Union Around DC

Amid a major global crisis, President Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address at 9 PM Tuesday, followed by responses from Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a fellow Democrat. When Biden’s done talking, you may feel hopeful, or even a sense of dread about what’s to come in the coming weeks. Regardless how you feel, you don’t have to be left alone with your thoughts. Here are some DC bars and restaurants where you can watch the 2022 State of the Union.

Busboys and Poets

All locations

Head to any Busboys and Poets location to watch the State of the Union address. The restaurant will also stream Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s formal response to Biden’s speech. The night’s festivities also includes drink specials.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Union Pub is hosting its first State of the Union watch party since 2020, and it just so happens that today is also Fat Tuesday, Totcho Tuesday, and Trivia Tuesday. Relax before the big speech with all-day hurricane cocktails, totchos, and Union Pub trivia at 7 PM.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Hang out at this Shaw bar to catch the State of the Union, but be sure to make an online reservation. There’s limited seating and all-night $8 tacos and margaritas.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

2153 P St., NW

All nine flat screens at Duffy’s will be tuned into the State of the Union tonight. While trivia has been cancelled tonight, the bar is hosting a round of SOTU bingo.

