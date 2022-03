The Smithsonian plans to drop its requirement that visitors wear masks while visiting its museums and the National Zoo. The mandate will end on Friday, March 11, the institution announced Monday.

Following a Omicron-inspired reduction in open hours, Smithsonian museums are ramping up their availability; the National Museum of Natural History and the National Zoo will be open seven days per week beginning March 14.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms