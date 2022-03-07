Embassy Events, Persian New Year, Wine Parties: Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/7-3/13

Spring Forward, Washington!
Hello Neighbor,
Remember to adjust your clocks on Sunday for Daylight Savings.
So, What Should You Do March 7-13?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 6 Picks of the Week
1. Persian New Year. 💐 Visit the Asian Art Museum for a special display of flowers including tulips and hyacinths to celebrate spring and Nowruz (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall). There are two celebrations this weekend including the Arts Walk’s Norooz Market (Sat, $, 🌲, Brookland) and the Nowruz Festival (Sun, 🆓 entry 🛋/ 🌲, Tysons).
2. March150. 🎨 Torpedo Factory will be hosting its perennial favorite March150 – where proceeds of the art exhibit will benefit future exhibitions and programs at Target Gallery and the Torpedo Factory Art Center. Head to the opening party and reception (Sat, $30, 🛋, Alexandria).
3. Celebrating wine. 🍷 Park View’s Sonny’s Pizza will be hosting a wine celebration in honor of the beginning of the vineyard’s growing season, called “budbreak” (Wed/Thurs, $10, 🌲, Park View). Head to Union Market to uncover the Women Who Rule Wine (Thurs, $15, 🛋, Union Market).
4. A Dedication of Torah mantels. 🕍 The Embassy of the Czech Republic, in collaboration with Congregation Beth El, invites the public to a dedication of Roah mantles for the Pilsen Synagogue at this Celebration of Hope. Enjoy poems, songs, and a light reception (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Van Ness).
5. Women in Art. 🖼 Join Shop Made in DC for a SHE DC Art Show Opening Party (Fri, $20, 🛋, Union Market). If you’re looking for more opportunities to purchase art from women, stop by metrobar for a Womxns History Month Art Market (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Edgewood). Hear from performance and activist artists Rada Akbar and Laurie Anderson (Tues, 🆓, 💻), or textile artist Angela Hennessy (Tues, 🆓, 💻).
6. Advocacy quilts. 🦒 Thirty-nine art quilts on Kenyan wildlife (Fri/Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom) will pop-up this weekend at the Textile Museum. These quilts were created by the Sister Artists composed of Kenyan and North American artists over 18 months. While viewing, maybe check out their newest exhibit “Indian Textiles: 1,000 Years of Art and Design.” For those interested in needlework, you may want to visit the Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House’s 59th Annual Needwork Show (ongoing, $15, 🛋, Alexandria).
Everything Else This Week
- Fitness section. 🏃🏻♀️ Run the Lucky Leprechaun 5K (Sun, $45, 🌲, Reston) or a Prevent Cancer Health Fair and 5K (Sun, $35, 🌲/💉, Navy Yard). You can work out with your dog at Dog Yoga (Sat, $20, 🛋, Park View). District Fray is hosting 🆓 in-person workout classes all month long. Or, join this 🆓 Tone, Sculpt & Dance (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown).
- A round-up of embassy events. 🇪🇸🇲🇨🇧🇪🇦🇹 The Embassy of France will be hosting a screening of the a film from Monaco, “Naïs au pays des loups” (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Glover Park), and the Belgian film #salepute (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Glover Park). Lost City Books and the Austrian Cultural Forum will be hosting a talk about the “female Secessionists“ (Tues, 🆓, 💻) of the Vienna Workshops (1903-1932). Enjoy a live reading of the play “Jauría” (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights) with the Spanish Cultural Center.
- For those with little ones. 🧸 Watch Fairytales ON ICE! (Wed, $10, 🛋, Silver Spring) featuring family favorites such as Tinkerbell, Cinderella, and Aladdin. Learn about the new children’s book “Gibberish” (Tues, 🆓, 💻), which covers themes of immigration and assimilating. Head to the Air and Space Museum for a Family Day celebrating the 100th anniversary of the aircraft carriers (Sat, $15 parking, 🛋, Chantilly).
- PIXELBLOOM. 🌸 Artechouse’s cherry blossom exhibit opens this week (starts Fri, $17, 🛋, The Wharf)!
- Green beauty & CBD. 🧖🏼♀️ Well & Wonder is hosting their grand opening event with seated CBD massages, drinks and bites, and skincare consultations (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown).
- To infinity and beyond. 🚀 Will we live in space in the future (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/💉, National Mall)?
- Lotus Flower Bomb & Cherry Bombs. 🎤 Tyler, The Creator (Mon, $, 🛋, Gallery Place) and Wale (Fri, $, 🛋, Silver Spring) are in town.
- Female veterans. 🎖 Join the Chinese American Museum as part of their Women in Leadership Series (Wed, 🆓, 💻) or the Library of Congress for a panel celebrating women veterans entitled “I Am Not Invisible 3.0” (Tues, 🆓, 💻).
- Bingo. 🔴 Head to Rosslyn for a Happy Hour Bingo (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Rosslyn).
- Lectures for DC. 🏛 Learn about the probes and potential outcomes of the The Capitol Riot Investigations (Tues, $13, 🛋, Georgetown), the presidency of Harry S. Truman (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), or President Jefferson (Sat, $5, 🛋, Union Market).
- Social justice. 🌟 Understand the impact of community activism (Mon, 🆓, 💻) on housing policy in DC, or how work can become more just (Thurs, 🆓, 💻). Uncover the aftermath of Sandy Hook (Fri, $28, 🛋, Union Market).
- A new meal. 👩🍳 Take cooking classes with Hill Center on Samosas & Pakora (Thurs, $69, 🛋/💉, Capitol Hill), Shakshuka (Tues, $25, 💻), or a southern brunch of Shrimp & Grits (Sun, $85, 🛋/💉, Capitol Hill).
- Understanding disability. 💙 Can we reimagine chronic illness (Tues, 🆓, 💻)? What is the social construct of the “competent mother”(Tues, 🆓, 💻)?
- Letters to My Brown Mother. 💕 At Busboys and Poets, gain an understanding of why South Asian migrants fail to adequately address mental health (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/💻, Mt Vernon Triangle).
- Enjoy Black Film. 🎞 Catch as part of the 33rd Black Film Festival, a screening of “Candyman” (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Chinatown).
- More Plants. 🌱 Make a moss ball kokedama (Sun, $35, 🛋, Trinidad) or bonsai using edible plants (Sun, $30+, 🛋, Trinidad).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)