Gas Prices Reach Record Highs in the DMV

In DC, a gallon of gas now averages $4.35. And the price is only going up.

Photograph by jhorrocks via iStock/Getty Images Plus

Triggered by both Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and inflation, gas prices nationwide have reached historic levels this week, breaking 2008’s record of $4.10 a gallon. As of Tuesday, drivers nationwide are paying an average of $4.17 a gallon at the pump, with DC eclipsing that average at $4.35 a gallon, according to AAA. Virginia is currently sitting at $4.10 a gallon and Maryland at $4.19 a gallon.

It may come as no surprise to anyone who lives near Capitol Hill, but if there’s a particular gas station to avoid, it may be the Exxon at 200 Massachusetts Ave., NE. Often the poster child for high gas prices, the station hit a whopping $4.99 a gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform that tracks fluctuating rates through crowdsourced submissions.

Prices neared $5 at other stations too, as GasBuddy users reported paying $4.79 a gallon at the Crown station on the corner of Florida and Vermont avenues, NW; $4.69 a gallon at the Marathon station at the corner of Florida Ave. and 6 St., NE; and $4.59 at the Exxon station at the corner of M and 22nd streets, NW, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Per usual, there’s nothing quite like high gas prices to elicit strong feelings and at least a few jokes:

 

Meanwhile, others were left sighing, “Why are we still so reliant on fossil fuels?”

Unfortunately, these prices won’t be leaving anytime soon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. In a statement, he said the high prices are “likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.”

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan.

Prices are expected to rise even more after President Biden announced Tuesday morning that he has banned oil imports from Russia. But for some, paying extra for gas in the coming weeks is worth it, if it helps put the pressure on Russia to leave Ukraine:

In the meantime, if you’re reliant on wheels and looking for cheaper fuel, the Valero at 925A Brentwood Rd, NE, remains the final station with reported prices below $4, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy. Though, at $3.99 a gallon, it’s just a penny away.

The next lowest prices in DC are at the BP at 2420 New York Ave., NE, and the Shell at 1201 Bladensburg Rd., NE, where prices are at $4.07 a gallon, as of Tuesday afternoon. Several other stations had prices at $4.09 a gallon, according to GasBuddy:

  • Mobil, 1230 New York Ave., NE
  • Exxon, 2800 12 St., NE
  • Exxon, 1925 Bladensburg Rd., NE
  • Mobil, 2210 Bladensburg Rd., NE
  • Shell, 3701 12 St., NE
  • Shell, 1830 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Of course, if you’re able, there are always other ways to get from point A to point B: Take the Metro, put on your walking shoes, or hop on some Capital BikeShare wheels or a scooter. As a bonus, you’ll be supporting the planet at the same time.

Jessica Ruf
Jessica Ruf

