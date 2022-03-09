Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Style Is Everywhere Right Now. Here Are Five Similar in DC-Area Jewelry Shops.

Though she isn’t the first celebrity to don a two-stone ring in the toi et moi (“me and you”) style, (Jackie Kennedy’s also featured an emerald next to a diamond, and more recently, model Emily Ratajkowski’s engagement ring features side-by-side stones), actress Megan Fox’s engagement ring (below), from fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, has been trending.

In contrast to the blood-drinking details of the engagement story itself, the accompanying bling has a notably elegant vibe. Looking for a little inspo for your own ring shopping? Here are five similarly styled jewels in local jewelry stores.

1. A two-tone pairing.

A two-tone toi et moi ring featuring one pear-shaped 1.20-carat diamond next to a 1.34-carat pear-shaped fancy-yellow diamond, set in a two-tone 18-karat yellow-gold-and-platinum setting with an additional .21 carats of brilliant round-cut diamond and yellow diamonds. $19,950 at Diamonds Direct Tysons (coming to 8113 Leesburg Pike, next month).

2. Sapphires on sapphires.



A 5.82-carat emerald-cut pastel-blue sapphire next to a 5.13-carat purplish pink emerald-cut sapphire set in platinum, with three domed rows of colorless diamonds totaling another 2 carats. $65,000 at Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers.

3. Round cuts collide.

A two-stone, diamond-accented ring, featuring two round-brilliant-diamond center stones totaling .76 carats, set in a band with .16 carats of pave diamonds. $3550 at Diamonds Direct Tysons.

4. A triple take.



A spinoff of the toi et moi style, this three-gem ring is called the “triple threat” and was inspired by designer Tamara Rahaminov Goldfiner’s three children. It comes in a variety of sizes, but the one currently in store is GIA-certified with three diamonds–one pear cut, one heart cut, and one oval–totaling 3.18 carats set in platinum. $42,430 at Tiny Jewel Box.

5. A dainty duo.

A 14-karat yellow-gold toi et moi ring featuring a pear-shaped diamond weighing 0.19 carats and an oval-cut diamond weighing 0.20 carats. $1,800 at Diamonds Direct Tysons.

6. A pearly pair.

A pearl version, the “Solari Bypass Ring” with 7mm pearls and .08 carats of pave diamonds, set in 18-karat yellow gold. $1,100 at David Yurman.

