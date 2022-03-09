Shopping  |  Weddings

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Style Is Everywhere Right Now. Here Are Five Similar in DC-Area Jewelry Shops.

The "toi et moi" design isn't new, but it is all the rage.

Written by
| Published on
A custom designed white and yellow diamond ring by C. Gonshor, via Diamonds Direct

Though she isn’t the first celebrity to don a two-stone ring in the toi et moi (“me and you”) style, (Jackie Kennedy’s also featured an emerald next to a diamond, and more recently, model Emily Ratajkowski’s engagement ring features side-by-side stones), actress Megan Fox’s engagement ring (below), from fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, has been trending.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

In contrast to the blood-drinking details of the engagement story itself, the accompanying bling has a notably elegant vibe. Looking for a little inspo for your own ring shopping? Here are five similarly styled jewels in local jewelry stores. 

1. A two-tone pairing.

A two-tone toi et moi ring featuring one pear-shaped 1.20-carat diamond next to a 1.34-carat pear-shaped fancy-yellow diamond, set in a two-tone 18-karat yellow-gold-and-platinum setting with an additional .21 carats of brilliant round-cut diamond and yellow diamonds. $19,950 at Diamonds Direct Tysons (coming to 8113 Leesburg Pike, next month)

 

2. Sapphires on sapphires.


A 5.82-carat emerald-cut pastel-blue sapphire next to a 5.13-carat purplish pink emerald-cut sapphire set in platinum, with three domed rows of colorless diamonds totaling another 2 carats. $65,000 at Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers

 

3. Round cuts collide.

A two-stone, diamond-accented ring, featuring two round-brilliant-diamond center stones totaling .76 carats, set in a band with .16 carats of pave diamonds. $3550 at Diamonds Direct Tysons.

 

4. A triple take.

A spinoff of the toi et moi style, this three-gem ring is called the “triple threat” and was inspired by designer Tamara Rahaminov Goldfiner’s three children. It comes in a variety of sizes, but the one currently in store is GIA-certified with three diamonds–one pear cut, one heart cut, and one oval–totaling 3.18 carats set in platinum. $42,430 at Tiny Jewel Box.

 

5. A dainty duo.

A 14-karat yellow-gold toi et moi ring featuring a pear-shaped diamond weighing 0.19 carats and an oval-cut diamond weighing 0.20 carats. $1,800 at Diamonds Direct Tysons. 

6. A pearly pair.

A pearl version, the “Solari Bypass Ring” with 7mm pearls and .08 carats of pave diamonds, set in 18-karat yellow gold. $1,100 at David Yurman.

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day