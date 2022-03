Ukrainian Bazaar, Air & Space, Brewery Events: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 3/10-3/13

Spring Forward!

Hello Neighbor,

Wow it will be cold this weekend! Stay warm y’all!Β

Β So, What Should You Do ?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The πŸ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .Β

The πŸ’» indicates an event is happening virtually.Β

And lastly, the πŸ†“ indicates an event is free. Β

The πŸ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Support Ukraine. πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ The Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Metropolitan Washington DC will be hosting a Ukrainian Bazaar to raise money for humanitarian aid (Sun, πŸ†“, 🌲, Silver Spring). Or, head to the Kennedy Center for a free performance of traditional Ukrainian music (Sat, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, Foggy Bottom). Shop Made in DC released a selection of products entitled “Make for Ukraine,”Β which include a 100-percent donation to World Central Kitchen.

2. National Air and Space Museum. 🌌 The museum is re-opening this weekend for two weeks before it closes all summer due to renovation. Stock up on your freeze-dried ice cream!

3. Your indoor plans. πŸ›‹ The weather won’t be too warm this weekend–in fact, it may snow. So if you’re looking for fun indoors may I suggest:

4. For those who want to be outside. πŸƒπŸ»β€β™€οΈ Join Pacers Running for a run to celebrate women’s history followed by complimentary mimosas (Sun, πŸ†“, 🌲, West End). There are two 5Ks this weekend including a Lucky Leprechaun 5K (Sun, $45, 🌲, Reston) and a dog-friendly Prevent Cancer 5K (Sun, $35, 🌲/πŸ’‰, Navy Yard). Or, find cherry blossoms early using this map of blossoms from Casey Trees.

5. Your Thursday-night plans. πŸ§–πŸΌβ€β™€οΈπŸ‡΄πŸ‡²πŸš€ The Omani-American Press Forum is hosting an evening of poetry, literature, and music, followed by a reception (Thurs, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, Downtown). Learn about the possibility of living in spaceΒ (Thurs, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹/πŸ’‰, National Mall). Well & Wonder is hosting their grand opening event with seated CBD massages, drinks and bites, and skincare consultations (Thurs, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, Tenleytown).

6. Persian New Year. 🌷 Enjoy the annual Nowruz Festival (Sun, πŸ†“ entry πŸ›‹/ 🌲, Tysons) or shop from local makers at the Norooz Market (Sat, $, 🌲, Brookland). Even though it will be cold this weekend, enjoy a hint of spring with the Asian Art Museum’s special display of flowers to celebrate spring and Nowruz (starts Sat, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, National Mall).

What Is on Our Radar: After 5 pm Museum Events

Cyborg birthday party.πŸ€– Dress creatively for this post-human cyborg-themed party at the FUTURES exhibit. The event will celebrate Neil Harbisson’s 18th cyborg birthday with a DJ, cash bar, and mingling (3/25, πŸ†“ entry, πŸ›‹ , National Mall).

Calling all Wordle pros. πŸŸ©πŸŸ¨β¬›οΈ The Planet Word Museum is having a Lexicon Lane Preview Party where visitors are welcome to get a first look at a word-sleuthing adventure before it opens to the public. Enjoy two complimentary cocktails and snacks from Immigrant Food (3/25, $40, πŸ›‹,Β Downtown).

Marta PΓ©rez GarcΓ­a exhibit opening. πŸ–Ό The Phillips Collection will host the artist to talk about her work at an exhibit opening after hours. The event is free without reservations (3/31, πŸ†“, Dupont).

Architecture & Design Film Festival. 🎞 The National Building Museum will host an opening reception (previously postponed) after the showing of the film Mau Β (3/24, $40, πŸ›‹, Chinatown).

The Brewmaster’s castle. 🏰 The Heurich House will resume evening tours starting March 17 The mansion was home to German immigrant Christian Heurich (1842-1945), whose brewery was at one point the largest in DC (starts March 17, $10, πŸ›‹/ πŸ’‰, Dupont Circle).Β

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)Β

