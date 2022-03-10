Ukrainian Bazaar, Air & Space, Brewery Events: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 3/10-3/13

Spring Forward!

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Support Ukraine. 🇺🇦 The Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Metropolitan Washington DC will be hosting a Ukrainian Bazaar to raise money for humanitarian aid (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Silver Spring). Or, head to the Kennedy Center for a free performance of traditional Ukrainian music (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). Shop Made in DC released a selection of products entitled “Make for Ukraine,” which include a 100-percent donation to World Central Kitchen.

2. National Air and Space Museum. 🌌 The museum is re-opening this weekend for two weeks before it closes all summer due to renovation. Stock up on your freeze-dried ice cream!

3. Your indoor plans. 🛋 The weather won’t be too warm this weekend–in fact, it may snow. So if you’re looking for fun indoors may I suggest:

4. For those who want to be outside. 🏃🏻‍♀️ Join Pacers Running for a run to celebrate women’s history followed by complimentary mimosas (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, West End). There are two 5Ks this weekend including a Lucky Leprechaun 5K (Sun, $45, 🌲, Reston) and a dog-friendly Prevent Cancer 5K (Sun, $35, 🌲/💉, Navy Yard). Or, find cherry blossoms early using this map of blossoms from Casey Trees.

5. Your Thursday-night plans. 🧖🏼‍♀️🇴🇲🚀 The Omani-American Press Forum is hosting an evening of poetry, literature, and music, followed by a reception (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown). Learn about the possibility of living in space (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/💉, National Mall). Well & Wonder is hosting their grand opening event with seated CBD massages, drinks and bites, and skincare consultations (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown).

6. Persian New Year. 🌷 Enjoy the annual Nowruz Festival (Sun, 🆓 entry 🛋/ 🌲, Tysons) or shop from local makers at the Norooz Market (Sat, $, 🌲, Brookland). Even though it will be cold this weekend, enjoy a hint of spring with the Asian Art Museum’s special display of flowers to celebrate spring and Nowruz (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).

What Is on Our Radar: After 5 pm Museum Events

Cyborg birthday party.🤖 Dress creatively for this post-human cyborg-themed party at the FUTURES exhibit. The event will celebrate Neil Harbisson’s 18th cyborg birthday with a DJ, cash bar, and mingling (3/25, 🆓 entry, 🛋 , National Mall).

Calling all Wordle pros. 🟩🟨⬛️ The Planet Word Museum is having a Lexicon Lane Preview Party where visitors are welcome to get a first look at a word-sleuthing adventure before it opens to the public. Enjoy two complimentary cocktails and snacks from Immigrant Food (3/25, $40, 🛋, Downtown).

Marta Pérez García exhibit opening. 🖼 The Phillips Collection will host the artist to talk about her work at an exhibit opening after hours. The event is free without reservations (3/31, 🆓, Dupont).

Architecture & Design Film Festival. 🎞 The National Building Museum will host an opening reception (previously postponed) after the showing of the film Mau (3/24, $40, 🛋, Chinatown).

The Brewmaster’s castle. 🏰 The Heurich House will resume evening tours starting March 17 The mansion was home to German immigrant Christian Heurich (1842-1945), whose brewery was at one point the largest in DC (starts March 17, $10, 🛋/ 💉, Dupont Circle).

