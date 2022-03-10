Things to Do

Ukrainian Bazaar, Air & Space, Brewery Events: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 3/10-3/13

Plus, after-hour museum events.

Interior of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Courtesy of Ubisoft.

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Support Ukraine. 🇺🇦 The Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Metropolitan Washington DC will be hosting a Ukrainian Bazaar to raise money for humanitarian aid (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Silver Spring). Or, head to the Kennedy Center for a free performance of traditional Ukrainian music (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). Shop Made in DC released a selection of products entitled Make for Ukraine,” which include a 100-percent donation to World Central Kitchen.

2. National Air and Space Museum. 🌌 The museum is re-opening this weekend for two weeks before it closes all summer due to renovation. Stock up on your freeze-dried ice cream!

3. Your indoor plans. 🛋 The weather won’t be too warm this weekend–in fact, it may snow. So if you’re looking for fun indoors may I suggest:

    • For art lovers. 🎨 Enjoy the opening weekend of Artechouse’s cherry blossom exhibit (starts Fri, $17, 🛋, The Wharf). Head to the Torpedo Factory for their opening party and reception of March 150 (Sat, $30, 🛋, Alexandria). Join Shop Made in DC for a SHE DC Art Show Opening Party (Fri, $20, 🛋, Union Market). Stop by the photography exhibit Enchant This” at Eckington Hall (Sat, 🆓, 🛋,  Eckington). At the Textile Museum this weekend, enjoy a pop-up of art quilts depicting Kenyan wildlife (Fri/Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). 
    • Visit a local brewery. 🍻 Denizen’s Brewing Co., in partnership with PB Proud, will be hosting a “pittie party” collecting toys and treats to spread awareness about breed-bans (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Silver Spring). Go behind the scenes and take a brewery tour at Atlas Brew Works (Sat, $20, 🛋, Ivy City). Or visit DC Brau for their Burning of the Bock Legislator Release Party (Fri, $, 🛋, Woodridge). 
    • Play some indoor games. ⛳️ Enjoy boozy crazy mini-golf at Swingers Dupont Circle while hiding from the cold outside. Or head to Spin and play some indoor ping pong

4. For those who want to be outside. 🏃🏻‍♀️ Join Pacers Running for a run to celebrate women’s history followed by complimentary mimosas (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, West End). There are two 5Ks this weekend including a Lucky Leprechaun 5K (Sun, $45, 🌲, Reston) and a dog-friendly Prevent Cancer 5K (Sun, $35, 🌲/💉, Navy Yard). Or, find cherry blossoms early using this map of blossoms from Casey Trees.

5. Your Thursday-night plans. 🧖🏼‍♀️🇴🇲🚀 The Omani-American Press Forum is hosting an evening of poetry, literature, and music, followed by a reception (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown). Learn about the possibility of living in space (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/💉, National Mall). Well & Wonder is hosting their grand opening event with seated CBD massages, drinks and bites, and skincare consultations (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Tenleytown).

6. Persian New Year. 🌷 Enjoy the annual Nowruz Festival (Sun, 🆓 entry 🛋/ 🌲, Tysons) or shop from local makers at the Norooz Market (Sat, $, 🌲, Brookland). Even though it will be cold this weekend, enjoy a hint of spring with the Asian Art Museum’s special display of flowers to celebrate spring and Nowruz (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).

 

What Is on Our Radar: After 5 pm Museum Events

  • Cyborg birthday party.🤖 Dress creatively for this post-human cyborg-themed party at the FUTURES exhibit. The event will celebrate Neil Harbisson’s 18th cyborg birthday with a DJ, cash bar, and mingling (3/25, 🆓 entry, 🛋 , National Mall).
  • Calling all Wordle pros. 🟩🟨⬛️ The Planet Word Museum is having a Lexicon Lane Preview Party where visitors are welcome to get a first look at a word-sleuthing adventure before it opens to the public. Enjoy two complimentary cocktails and snacks from Immigrant Food (3/25, $40, 🛋,  Downtown).
  • Marta Pérez García exhibit opening. 🖼 The Phillips Collection will host the artist to talk about her work at an exhibit opening after hours. The event is free without reservations (3/31, 🆓, Dupont).
  • Architecture & Design Film Festival. 🎞 The National Building Museum will host an opening reception (previously postponed) after the showing of the film Mau (3/24, $40, 🛋, Chinatown).
  • The Brewmaster’s castle. 🏰 The Heurich House will resume evening tours starting March 17. The mansion was home to German immigrant Christian Heurich (1842-1945), whose brewery was at one point the largest in DC (starts March 17, $10, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle). 

 

