All-Day Brunch Restaurant Matt and Tony’s Debuts in Del Ray

Brunch is a love-it-or-hate-it shift for restaurant workers, but Washington is a brunch town—and Matt Sloan is a brunch guy.

“I love the meal, and there’s a lot you can do with it” says Sloan, who’s worked many a weekend morning over two decades in front-of-house operations (he most recently opened Ada’s on the Riverfront in Old Town). “People are always happy to go out to brunch.”

Bacon and eggs take center stage at Matt and Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar, which opens in Del Ray on Wednesday, March 16. Sloan teamed up with former Ted’s Bulletin chef Todd Miller for the 127-seat restaurant, which, true to its name, will serve breakfast and brunch all-day—plus an evening menu with American comfort fare.

Miller’s menu takes a something-for-everyone approach, whether you’re a sweets lover—check out the cornmeal-crusted French toast—or a protein fiend (steak and eggs, patty melts), or a purist looking for an egg platter and homemade bread/pastry basket. Vegetarians will find a vegan tofu skillet and plenty of lunchtime salads, served alongside sandwiches and burgers. Evenings bring a smaller morning-themed lineup alongside a full menu of small plates and hearty entrees like fried chicken, cioppino, or a pork chop that can be fried and smothered in andouille-sausage gravy by request.

Of course, being a brunch spot, there are lots of drinks with various levels of caffeination and potency. Diners can pick their own juices for mimosas, select several spritzes, amp things up with espresso martinis, or go ham on a bacon bloody Mary with bacon-infused vodka, bacon salt, and a “meat stick” garnish. An added bonus: day drinks are mostly priced at a wallet-friendly $9. Beverage director Michael Riojas also goes lighter with all-day cocktails like a strawberry Pimm’s cup, and offers several zero-proof options.

The Tony half of the equation nods to Sloan’s great grandfather, Anton “Tony” Shabas, an Austrian immigrant who worked as a baker. According to family lore, Shabas made rye bread so delicious that Jonh F. Kennedy requested it for his inauguration.

“His life was always an inspiration,” says Sloan. “I’ve been in the [restaurant] industry for 19 years, and I love the industry. He’s the only one of my family who’s ever been it it. He’s the restaurant guy.”

Matt and Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar. Open Tuesday to Sunday starting at 8 AM.

