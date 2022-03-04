15 Pretty Patios for Brunch by the Water Around DC

Who doesn’t love mimosas with a water view? Here’s where to get outside for brunch this weekend.

Hummingbird

220 S. Union St., Alexandria

Alexandria’s waterfront restaurant from the former Restaurant Eve team serves weekend brunch in a glassy setting overlooking the Potomac River. Chef Cathal Armstrong’s menu runs the gamut from a simple breakfast platter to seafood dishes like oyster po’ boys or a breakfast BLT with house-cured gravlax. Over at the Wharf on DC’s Southwest waterfront, check out the patio at his Thai/Filipino/Korean restaurant, Kaliwa.

Ada’s on the River and Barca Pier & Wine Bar

2-3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

These neighboring sister restaurants in Old Town are all about the water. At Ada’s, an airy dining room and patio overlook the Potomac. Brunch is a classic New American affair—think biscuits, Benedicts, and omelets. Pier restaurant Barca sits right on the river, serving Spanish wines and tapas in an open-air setting. At brunch, look for specials like crispy potatoes with fried eggs and chorizo.

Vola’s Dockside Grill

101 N. Union St., Alexandria

This Alexandria waterfront restaurant—also a sibling to Ada’s on the River and Barca—specializes in casual, beachy fare like fish tacos, lobster rolls, and crabcake sandwiches and Benedicts. A plus for those who like to linger: weekend libations like a spicy bloody Mary and draft prosecco cocktails can be refilled for just $4. Also, it’s dog-friendly, and offers a special menu for pups.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Not only does this waterfront Italian restaurant in Navy Yard have a roomy wraparound patio shaded by umbrellas, it also serves a lovely menu with brunch and lunch items. Traditionalists can go for ricotta pancakes and mimosas, while lunch fans can opt for homemade pastas, salads, and panini. Look for an expanded brunch—complete with Calabrian chili bloodies—to launch March 12.

The Salt Line Navy Yard

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Sandwiched between Nationals Park and the Anacostia River, the popular New England-inspired spot often draws a crowd (whether it’s a game day or not). Perch on the wraparound patio for creative seafood dishes like king-crab chilaquiles or a crispy waterman’s platter—plus a showstopper bloody Mary for two ($30) garnished with a lobster claw, cocktail shrimp, dressed oyster, fried coddie, and more.

Fiola Mare

3050 K St., NW

The star of the Georgetown waterfront is definitely a special-occasion brunch spot (though it’s still not as spendy as it is at dinner). Diners can splurge on the $90 “sparkling brunch” that includes a warm pastry basket, and a choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert, plus unlimited prosecco and brunch cocktails. More in a Spanish mood? Sister restaurant Del Mar at the Wharf is equally swanky and delicious.

All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Make it a pizza brunch on the water at chef Mike Friedman’s Navy Yard Italian-American spot, which pours Aperol spritzes as pretty as the views. In addition to deck-oven pies, there are plenty of fun brunch specials like tiramisu cinnamon rolls, smoked-salmon crostini, and a fried Jersey “egg bomb” with Italian sausage.

Moon Rabbit

801 Wharf St., SW

Chef Kevin Tien’s modern French-Vietnamese restaurant at the Wharf offers weekend brunch with lots of fun twists. Look for creative dishes that speak to Tien’s Vietnamese-American heritage like a breakfast banh mi, Saigon cinnamon rolls, and a pho-spiced crispy chicken sandwich. To drink: whimsical cocktails like a tequila-spiked Vietnamese coffee.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

Multi-level patios with waterfront views greet diners at this stylish mod-Mex destination at the Wharf. But the restaurant is more than just a pretty place to drink (although mango margaritas are definitely a draw). In addition to the regular menu of mole enchiladas and fish tacos, look for morning specials like huevos rancheros and egg-stuffed burritos.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Hit Todd Thrasher’s three-story tiki bar at the Wharf for summer vibes all year round and water views—especially good from the rooftop. The brunch menu has group-friendly options like bottomless passionfruit mimosas ($2o), snack-laded pupu platters, and island eats like poke or Korean-barbecue-style steak and eggs.

Colada Shop Wharf

10 Pearl St., SW

The all-day Cuban cafe is a bright, casual stop at the Wharf. In addition to longtime favorites like Cuban sandwiches, guava-filled pastelitos, and mojitos, the Wharf location offers heartier plates like “shakshuka-style” poached eggs in sofrito, avocado tostadas, breakfast sandwiches, and specialty coffee drinks.

The Point

2100 Second St., SW

This massive, indoor/outdoor 500-seat seafood restaurant—the first to open at the burgeoning Buzzard Point development—sits at the intersection of the Anacostia and Potomac rivers and flanks a large marina (so yes, water views are widely available). We like to set up by one of the patio fire pits or at the outdoor bar for weekend brunch with an Ivy City Smokehouse smoked-fish board; crab-dip-stuffed doughnuts; smoked salmon Benedict; or shrimp n’ grits.

Hank’s Oyster Bar at the Wharf

701 Wharf St., SW

Chef Jamie Leeds’s classic New England-style seafood restaurant is a prime spot for outdoor brunch. Snag a seat facing the water, order up a lobster omelet or crab bennie, and pretend you’re on the beach. The bar also mixes group-friendly pitchers of sangria.

Ilili

100 District Sq., SW

The Wharf’s new Lebanese dining room launches brunch on Sunday, March 6. While it doesn’t have a patio, per se, the water-facing side of the garden-esque restaurant boasts fully retractable windows to create a indoor/outdoor veranda. Look for hot and cold mezze, and Lebanese riffs on brunch classics like Shakshuka with spicy tomato sauce, feta, and a poached duck egg; French toast with whipped labne, cherries, and walnuts; and a “not so bloody Mary” with with vodka, tomato water, and za’atar oil.

Join the conversation!