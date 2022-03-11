Have an Art-Filled Weekend With These Worthy Exhibits

Looking to get out of the house and take in some culture? These art exhibits are worth a trip to the museum.

1. Picasso: Painting the Blue Period at the Phillips Collection

1600 21st Street, NW

Focusing on Picasso’s work from 1900-1904, Painting the Blue Period features more than 70 works from the early part of his career. The exhibit, which opened recently, is on view through June 12.

General admission to the museum is $16 and free for members.

2. “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” and “Once Upon a Climb: Stories From Everest” at the National Geographic Museum

1145 17th Street, NW

The National Geographic Museum opened recently after being shuttered for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Exhibits “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” and “Once Upon a Climb: Stories From Everest” are on display through the end of April. Engage with spectacular wildlife pictures and learn about the cultural and scientific impact of Mount Everest.

Tickets to the museum are $15 and include both exhibits.

3. PIXELBLOOM at ARTECHOUSE

1238 Maryland Ave., SW

ARTECHOUSE’s immersive, interactive cherry blossom exhibit, PIXELBLOOM, opens this weekend. The installation blends digital, audio, and physical art components to create a multidimensional cherry blossom experience. It is on display through June 5.

Admission is $25, with various discounts available. DC-area residents receive $5 off tickets.

4. Jeff Wall and Simone Leigh at Glenstone

12100 Glen Road, Potomac

The Potomac art destination currently offers an exhibit of work by Jeff Wall, which is closing this weekend. You can also check out a newly added Simone Leigh sculpture.

Admission is free. Reserve tickets in advance online.

