Icelandic Cocktails, a Film Festival, and a Cheese Class: Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/14-3/20

Happy Purim. Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Happy Holi. Happy Nowruz.

So, What Should You Do March 14-20?

Top 6 Picks of the Week

1. Victura Park. 🌳🍻🍷 Head to the Reach to the reopening of one of DC’s favorite wine and beer gardens (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center).

2. Icelandic cocktail class. 🍸🇮🇸 Discover Icelandic food, cocktails, music, and film at the Taste of Iceland culture festival including an Icelandic Cocktail Class (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Capitol Hill).

3. Negritude. 🎨 Dupont Underground is hosting a Howard University student-led exhibition intertwining Black Broadway and today’s trends (Fri, $12, 🛋, Dupont Circle).

4. DC Environmental Film Festival. 🎞 This year the film festival is virtual (starts Thurs, $/🆓, 💻). Don’t miss the various collaborations between the festival and DC museums. (Inside tip: These films are often free!) You might want to also check out the upcoming Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival (April 4-April 9).

5. Celebrating women in food. 🍦🇮🇪🧀 Take a virtual cheese class showcasing Irish Women Pioneers (Tues, $50, 💻). Celebrate female food entrepreneurs with a cocktail party hosted by Cherry Bombe and Dolcezza Gelato at Foxtrot (Fri, $40, 🛋, Georgetown) or with Shop Made in DC, Ice Cream Jubilee, and others at Serenata (Tues, $15, 🛋, Union Market).

6. Brewmaster’s castle. 🍺 Historic Heurich House has resumed tours of the home of brewer and immigrant Christian Heurich. Catch a drink afterwards in the 1921 Biergarten (Thurs, $10, 🛋, Dupont Circle).

