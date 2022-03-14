Where to Find Pi Day Specials Around DC

You don’t need to remember high school algebra to celebrate 3.14 (a.k.a. Pi Day). Here are the DC-area pizza spots and pie bakeries offering deals, many priced at $3.14.

All-Purpose

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Celebrate P iDay with the delicious deck oven pizza specialist and get a draft beer for just $3.14 with the purchase of food.

&pizza

Multiple area locations

This DC-based, fast-casual chain is giving away a free pizza every 3 minutes and 14 seconds throughout the day. Text #PIDAY to 200-03 for a chance to score a freebie.

Colony Grill

2800 Clarendon Blvd, #850, Arlington

In honor of Pi Day and upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, this hot oil pizza specialist is introducing their corned beef and cabbage pizza ($9.95). It honors the restaurant’s Irish roots with toppings of cabbage, beef, dijon mustard, and hot oil. Arlington residents now have a delivery option.

Livin’ The Pie Life

2166 N Glebe Rd,. Arlington

Satisfy your sweet tooth with three mini “cocktail pies” and a surprise for $14, offered 10 AM to 4 PM from this local bakery. Plus six customers will receive Willy-Wonka-Style $20 gift certificate.

North Italia

DC, Reston, and Tysons locations

From March 14 to April 11, try a DC-inspired half-smoke pizza with sausage, chili, and mustard sauce for $18 from this chain—available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Pi Pizzeria

910 F St., NW

This deep dish pizza spot is offering a ton of Pi Day specials. Pizza lovers can order any pizza and get a large deep dish for just $3.14. All Pi babies (born on March 14) can enjoy a free large pizza. Not interested in pizza? There are also $3.14 deals on sangria, beer, and wine.

Pizzeria Paradiso

Dupont, Georgetown, Hyattsville, Spring Valley

Order any large pizza and get $3.14 off from chef Ruth Gresser’s pizza restaurants. In addition, get discounted prices on 12” pizza at all locations.

Red Truck Bakery

8368 W. Main Street, Marshall, VA; 22 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, VA

This Monday, Red Truck Bakery is bring back some of favorite out-of-season pies, including the Atlantic Beach chilled lemon pie and key lime pie. In addition to ordering at the Virginia shops, customers can get them shipped via Goldbelly.