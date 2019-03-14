7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thursday is Pi Day, the venn diagram overlap between math lovers and fans of the Great British Baking Show. For sweet teeth, Bayou Bakery is serving $5 slices like lemon icebox and chocolate-pecan. Go sweet or savory at Dangerously Delicious, which serves $3.14 pies all evening alongside drink specials and live music. Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill is serving a prix fixe menu for $31.40 per person including three pie-centric courses and a glass of wine (pi-not grigio or pi-not noir). Find more Pi Day deals at pizza spots like Matchbox (all locations are pouring $3.14 glasses of Matchbox IPA), Assaggi Pizzeria ($3.14 for a glass of house wine), and Pizzeria Paradiso, which offers $3.14 off your bill with the purchase of a chicken pot pie-inspired pie and a beer.

Celebrity chef Carla Hall is demonstrating recipes from her cookbook Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration on Friday at the Museum of American History. The demo is part of the museum’s Cooking History series. Hall will discuss African American food ways through recipes like cassava with coconut and lime, a comfort dish that traveled from West Africa through the Caribbean to North America.

Whip up shepherd’s pie and Bailey’s Irish brownies on Friday at Tastemakers’ St. Patrick’s Day cooking class. Tickets are $75 and include a snack, dinner, and glass of wine or beer.

Have your cake and eat it too (in truffle form) at Milk Bar’s birthday cake and truffle-making class on Saturday. Bake the layered confection and then learn how to repurpose the pastry into bitesize treats. Tickets are $95 for the 11 AM course at Milk Bar’s Logan Circle location.

For St. Patrick’s Day that’s light on leprechauns and green beer head to one of these great Irish pubs on Sunday (or any day). or a full Irish breakfast, pint of Guinness, and live music. Or, sample Irish whiskey-based cocktails at Publin, Drink Company’s shamrock-laden pop-up bar.

Here’s another Green New Deal to put on your radar: Tico is serving both unlimited brunch and unlimited dinner on Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day (brunch is 10 AM to 3 PM and dinner is 4 PM to 10 PM). Specials include a Jameson mule, a Guinness float with vanilla gelato, and corned beef tacos.

If you’ve never had Malört, Chicago’s notoriously nauseating liquor, try it at Shaw bar Ivy and Coney. The watering hole is celebrating their belated fifth birthday on Sunday with $1 hot dogs and $1 beer (add Malört to the mix at your own risk).

Heading into next week…

K Street taco shop Taqueria Local is turning one year old and celebrating with free tacos (maximum two per person) on Monday from 11 AM to 3 PM. Pick from the ground beef, chicken, or vegetarian tacos to transform a regular Monday into Taco Tuesday.

Fans of Netflix’s The Final Table can catch two of the cast members in action at Reverie’s counter on Monday when chef Johnny Spero teams up with New York chef Aaron Bludorn and DBGB DC’s Nicholas Tang for an eight course tasting menu. The meal is $155 per person or $230 with drink pairings. Reserve a spot for one of the three available seatings.

Classic cocktails like the martini, Manhattan, and negroni are all built with versatile vermouth. Learn the secrets of the apertif with Kat Himidi, co-founder of Captilone Vermouth, at a Vermouth 101 course on Tuesday. Tickets are $50 for early entry and $60 for general admission, and include a cocktail and dumplings from Nomad Dumplings.