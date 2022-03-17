6 Great Runs and Races to Put on Your Spring Calendar

After a pandemic hiatus, many of DC’s favorite annual races and fun-runs are happening in person this spring. And there’s one for every ambition level:

Saturday, March 19: HerStory 5K

9 AM at Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Ave., NW)

This run/walk celebrates Women’s History Month with a jaunt down Pennsylvania Avenue, which will be decorated with fun facts and pop-up exhibits. Check out a festival with music and vendors from women-owned local businesses at the finish line. Anyone can participate, and it’s free to sign up.

Saturday, March 26: Rock n Roll Half Marathon & 5K

8 AM (5K) and 8:30 AM (half marathon) at Constitution Ave. and 14th St., NW

If you’re looking for a quick way to tick off your pretend-you’re-a-tourist checklist this year, the Rock n Roll Half Marathon may be for you. The course passes by ​​the Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial and ends by RFK Stadium. Entry for the half marathon is $125. There’s also a 5K option, $55, which has a slightly less showy course that starts and ends by RFK. Nineties cover band White Ford Bronco will play at the finish line, and other acts—still TBD—will serenade runners at stages along both routes.

Sunday, April 4: Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run & 5K Run-Walk

Wave start begins at 7:30 AM at the Washington Monument

This classic run through the blooms returns to its usual timing on the first Sunday of April (it was pushed to September in 2021). The lottery for entrance into both in-person runs has closed, but there is a virtual option where participants can track and report their times via an app. Registration for either of the virtual runs is $40, and the run can be completed anytime during the Cherry Blossom Festival from March 20 to April 17.

Sunday, May 1: National Women’s Half Marathon & 8K

7 AM (half marathon) and 7:30 AM (8K) at West Potomac Park, 2912 Independence Ave., SW

This women’s race passes by the Lincoln, Jefferson, World War II, and Korean War memorials. Registration is $85 for the half marathon, $65 for the 8K, and includes swag and a post-race party at the finish line.

Friday, June 10: DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K

7 PM at the Historic Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St., SE

Break out your bright colors to celebrate love at the 10th anniversary of the DC Pride Run, hosted by Front Runners, a LGBTQ+ running and walking club. The evening route starts at the Historic Congressional Cemetery, and registration is $45 (until April 1, when the price increases).

Saturday, June 11: Run for Beer 5K

DC Brau, 3178 Bladensburg Rd., NE

The Brewery Running Series is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, and beer-lovers can celebrate with them after running, jogging, or walking in this 5K fun-run. Registration, $30, includes a free beer from DC Brau, where the run starts and ends, and a choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item. There will be chances to win door prizes, live music, and food trucks. A portion of the proceeds supports the Greater DC Diaper Bank.