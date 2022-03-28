Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/28-4/3: US Botanic Garden, Yayoi Kusama, and Wine Parties

Happy April!

Hello Neighbor,

Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating.

For those with children, you may be interested in signing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery. The lottery closes on March 31; the event will be on April 18. For those interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

Additionally, the White House Spring Garden Tours are returning April 9 and 10. More information can be found here.

So, What Should You Do March 28-April 3?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top 6 Picks of the Week

1. The Queen of Polka Dots. 🔴🟠🔵 The most anticipated exhibit, “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” opens to the public starting Friday; free same-day timed passes will be available. There will be extended hours on April 1 and 2 (starts Fri, free, 🛋, National Mall).

2. US Botanic Garden. 🌱 The US Botanic Garden is reopening the conservatory, for the first time since the pandemic began, starting April 1. My favorite rooms include the orchid room and the tropics.

3. Parties, parties, everywhere. 🍷 Head to Franklin Park for Blossoms After Dark (Sat, free, 🌲, Downtown) or to the Wharf’s Bloomaroo (Sat, free, 🌲, The Wharf). Or, head to a wine party set up “cocktail style” at Cranes–the Show Some Skin Wine Fling (Tues, $79, 🛋, Chinatown). Indulge in natural wines at Sonny’s Abbondanza! party (Sat, $55, 🌲, Park View).

4. Alexandria dog walk. 🦮 Old Town is hosting a two-mile dog walk to raise money to protect the city’s environment. Participants will get T-shirts and goody bags. The walk will be followed with prizes, treats, and music. There will also be a contest for Funniest Personality, Best Groomed, Fluffiest Tail, Biggest Ears, and Coolest Costume (Sat, $35, 🌲, Alexandria).

5. Unique concerts. 🇨🇿🇯🇵🎷 The Czech Embassy is hosting the Permoník Youth Choir (Wed, free, 🛋, Van Ness). Enjoy legendary Afro-futurist jazz group Sun Ra Arkestra (Sun, $40, 🛋, Downtown) at Wild Days. Join a special outdoor concert of Japanese music (Sat, free, 🌲, National Mall) in the Smithsonian gardens.

6. Art openings. 🖼 Head to the opening reception of Down to Earth (opening reception Fri, donation, 🛋, Anacostia), hosted by Friends of the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Honfleur Gallery; the exhibit comments on the climate emergency and systematic racism. For more conversations regarding how art can influence climate-policy change (Sat, free, 🛋/💻, Dupont Circle), head to a panel hosted by COAL+ICE. There’s also an opening reception and artist talk of Marta Pérez García (Thurs, free, 🛋, Dupont Circle) at the Phillips Collection; that exhibit explores domestic violence during the 2020 stay-at-home orders.

Everything Else This Week

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)



Join the conversation!