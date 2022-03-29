News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past February And March

PepsiCo director of government affairs Sarah Towles and VP of external affairs for North America Kenny Thompson Jr. at the NFL Super Bowl LVI reception at District Winery.
“An Evening of Crypto & Web3” at Toolbox | March 2

Boys Club cofounders Natasha Hoskins and Deana Burke with Christoff & Co. CEO Niki Christoff.

 

Punchbowl News one-year anniversary at Kimpton Hotel Monaco | February 16

Salesforce manager of federal affairs Charles McCray and public-policy program manager Lauren Watt.
Punchbowl News cofounder and VP of growth and product Rachel Schindler, founder Jake Sherman, founder and CEO Anna Palmer, and cofounder John Bresnahan.
Alpine Group vice president Keenan Austin Reed, Walgreens vice president of federal government relations Alethia Jackson, and McDonald’s manager of multicultural stakeholder relations Alisa La.
Washington Commanders VP of public affairs Joe Maloney with Locust Street Group partners Phillip Morris and Ben Jenkins.

 

NFL Super Bowl LVI reception at District Winery | February 2

NFL vice president of public policy and government affairs Kenneth Edmonds, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, NFL public-policy and government-affairs coordinator and office manager Roslyne Turner, and NFL vice president of public policy and government affairs Jonathan Nabavi.

 

Artists & Athletes Alliance dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse | February 15

Artists & Athletes Alliance executive director Steve Ross and former Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman.
ACG Advocacy founder and managing partner Shawn Smeallie, National Museum of African American History & Culture senior major-gifts officer Derek Simms, ACG Advocacy partner Julie Philp, and LiveNation senior vice president of public affairs and policy Jonathan Lamy.
Ryan Zimmerman, Southern Company executive vice president and president of external affairs Bryan Anderson, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation vice president of federal affairs Robbie Aiken.
Steve Ross and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States president and CEO Chris Swonger.

