Smithsonian Museums Will Once Again Be Open Seven Days a Week

All but two Smithsonian museums will revert to a seven-day-a-week schedule by the end of May, the institution announced Tuesday. The Smithsonian modified schedules at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic and also reduced hours during the omicron surge. Here’s the schedule of when museums will be open seven days; you can always check the Smithsonian’s opening hours page before you set out.

April 4: National Museum of African American History and Culture; National Museum of American History

April 8: National Postal Museum

May 30: Anacostia Community Museum; Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden; National Museum of African Art; National Museum of the American Indian; National Museum of Asian Art; National Portrait Gallery; Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery

The National Air and Space Museum will be closed until the fall for renovations, and the Arts and Industries building will remain on a reduced schedule through July 6.

 

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

