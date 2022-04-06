Where to Celebrate the Nationals’ Opening Day with Food and Drink Specials

The Nats’ home opener against the New York Mets is Thursday, April 7, and though the prospects may look dim for the team this season, local restaurants and breweries are still hoping their opening day specials will knock it out of the ballpark. Here’s where to celebrate the start of the season near Navy Yard’s Nationals Park.

All-Purpose Pizzeria

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This casual pizza joint is across the street from Nats’ Park, and its happy hour with $5 draft beers and $8 wine and Aperol spritzes runs from 4 to 7. The restaurant has also partnered with local brewery DC Brau for a promotion in honor of Juan Soto’s .351 batting average: get two Full Count Lagers for $3.51 with the purchase of a Childish Bambino pizza (a $22 pie piled with bacon, Italian sausage, and pepperoni).

Atlas Brew Works

1201 Half St., SE; 2052 West Virginia Ave., NE

Fun fact: April 7 is not only opening day this year but also National Beer Day. These breweries are celebrating both with a new Vienna Lager. Opening day swag items will be available at the Navy Yard location starting at 11 AM Thursday. The Ivy City brewery will offer $5 drafts of Bullpen Pilsner starting at 4 PM—and it’ll show the game.

The Bullpen

1201 Half St., SE

Watch the game on the big screen at this outdoor venue just outside the stadium. Fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, and $5 drinks during the third through seventh innings—and admission is free.

Bammy’s

301 Water Street SE

Are you a fan of that classic red, white, and blue tiered popsicle you can get at a ballpark (or ice cream truck)? Now imagine it in drink form. This Caribbean restaurant’s $15 opening day cocktail features layers of pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, and blue Curacao. Also on offer: $4 Atlas Bullpen Pilsner (add a shot of rum for an extra $4), $10 jerk chicken, and $12 cheeseburgers with jerk aioli, crispy onions, and bread and butter pickles.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE and multiple area locations

The local chainlet will show off its team spirit at its Navy Yard shop with a new red-and-white sprinkled cookie. On Opening Day, anyone wearing Nats’ gear can snag one for free with an ice cream purchase. And all stores will offer baseball helmet sundaes, which includes two scoops of any ice cream or sorbet, plus whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Rasa

1247 First St., SE

This Southeast Asian/Indian fast-casual spot just outside the ballpark is offering some pretty sweet opening day drink deals, including $5 cocktails, $6 Taj Mahal tallboys, $3 PBRs, and $4 craft beers.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Navy Yard’s New England-inspired seafood destination is opening at noon Thursday. Starting at 2, a beer and grill tent will feature music from DJ Harry Hotter, plus eats like a trio of grilled oysters with barbecue-bourbon butter ($13) and a shrimp roll ($17).

Swizzler

1259 First St., SE

This sustainability-focused burger joint is slinging $5 double cheeseburgers, veggie burgers, and crispy chicken sandwiches on opening day and through the weekend from 9:30 AM to 10 PM.