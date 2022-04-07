9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

DC’s culinary face-off, Capital Food Fight, is back on Thursday, April 7. The 18th annual event, which benefits DC Central Kitchen, will take place at the Anthem (901 Wharf St., SW) from 6 to 9 PM. Watch Oji Abbott (Oohh’s & Aahh’s), Brittanny Anderson (Leni), Benjamin Lambert (the Point), and Pepe Moncayo (Cranes) battle it out while snacking on samples from area restaurants. Appearances include Spike Mendelsohn, Andrew Zimmern, and Maneet Chauhan. More info on the event and tickets ($350 and up) can be found here.

Union Market (1309 Fifth St., NE) and DC Fray are putting on a table tennis showdown, Market Madness, on Saturday, April 9, from 2 to 6 PM. Sign up to eat, drink, and test your ping pong skills during the tournament, which benefits the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project. The event is free to watch, or pay $50 to sign up and participate as part of a beginner or advanced team.

New York-based drag performer/singer/comedian Paige Turner is popping over to eclectic comfort food restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE)on Saturday, April 9 to perform her show Louder, Faster, Funnier. Tickets are $25 for the show, which begins at 7 PM (seating starts at 6); an additional $25 minimum of food and drink is required per person. Tickets and more can be found here.

In celebration of Khmer New Year, Maketto owner Erik Bruner-Yang will host a Cambodian cooking class at Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). The class, $100 per person, is on Saturday, April 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

On Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, Sakura Matsuri, the nation’s largest Japanese culture festival, is back for its 60th anniversary. From 10:30 AM until 6 PM on Saturday, and from 10:30 AM until 4 PM on Sunday, numerous vendors will line Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and Seventh streets, Northwest. Eat your way through the festival’s Taste of Japan area, take in a cocktail demonstration, or check out one of over 40 performances on three separate stages. Tickets start at $12 for a one-day pass or $20 for two-day.

Bloomingdale’s Big Bear Cafe (1700 First St., NW) is hosting a cherry blossom-themed craft market on Sunday, April 10. Shop and stroll through stalls from local artists from 10:30 AM until 3 PM.

On Sunday, April 10 at 4 PM, Capitol Hill Italian restaurant La Collina (747 C St., SE) is putting on a cherry blossom-themed watercolor and cookie-painting class with artist Marcella Kriebel and pastry chef Rochelle Cooper. The event is $90 per person, and includes Italian snacks and wine pairings.

Noodle Week is kicking off at all locations of Korean/Chinese fast-casual spot Chiko next week, with limited-time deals and specials available each day. Monday, April 11, start with a take-out noodle tasting menu for $60. Dishes include ahi tuna tartare, chicken-and-egg lo mein, and dan dan noodles.

On Monday, April 11, Shirlington small plates restaurant Palette 22 (4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington) is hosting a paint-and-sip event from 7 to 9 PM. Guests can create “folk art chicken” paintings on wooden boards. Tickets are $63 per person and can be purchased here.