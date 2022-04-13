It’s Time to Sign Up for a Spring/Summer Rec League Sport

The weather’s finally staying warmer, which means that spring sports are getting into full swing in DC. If you haven’t signed up yet, Wednesday is your last chance to join a team before many April registrations close.

The District is home to a number of low-stakes, socially oriented recreational sports leagues for adults over the age of 21—like the teams you were on in elementary school, except now you’re a young professional playing on the National Mall and you grab beer after the game instead of pizza.

Volo, DC Fray, and ZogSports are just a few of the many associations that offer adult sports leagues. You can sign up as an individual or recruit an entire team to take on anything from basketball and softball to cornhole and yoga. Participation cost varies per league and sport (though early registration pricing is available).

Most social leagues are coed, open to all skill levels, and sponsored by a local bar where teams can hang out at after games. Participants are given a team shirt at the start of the season and play for up to around eight weeks.

New leagues start every few weeks, and they’re a great activity if you’re looking to compete, stay fit, or just meet some new people. Volo’s April registrations end today, as do a few from ZogSports.