Enjoy highs of 70s and 80s this weekend!

What Is on Our Radar: Embassies You Can Visit Anytime

Everyone gets excited for the Around the World Embassy Tour and the EU Open House, but did you know that there are embassies which open their doors all year long?

Embassy of Sweden. The Embassy of Sweden is open to the public, and is a great complement to a day in Georgetown. They currently have a beautiful exhibit from indigenous artists called “ Arctic Highways ” and a Little Library for children.

Culture Office of the Embassy of Spain. Housed in the Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain, the office hosts a variety of exhibits, films, and outdoor activities. This Friday , enjoy a book and rose giveaway as part of celebrating World Book Day and Earth Day.

, Embassy of France. The Embassy of France not only hosts film series often but also hosts festivals with a variety of collaborators. At the end of this month there will be DC Chocolate Festival .

Embassy of the Czech Republic. The Embassy of the Czech Republic hosts a variety of concerts, book talks, and film screenings. Next week they’ll be screening the film “ Chickens, the Virus and Us .”

