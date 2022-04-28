Here Are the WHCD Parties Happening Around DC This Weekend

After a two year pandemic hiatus, the White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner, aka Nerd Prom, is back this weekend. This year’s gathering takes us back to the days of 2016, with celebrities—Kim and Pete, Drew Barrymore—descending upon the city, the President showing up for a roast (Donald Trump never went during his time in office), and parties taking place around the clock, starting tonight. Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the main event–the dinner itself, which happens Saturday night at the Washington Hilton in Dupont Circle, and President Biden plans to attend. As for the rest of the weekend, here’s what’s on the docket.

Thursday, April 28

Cocktails & Correspondents

Where: The home of author and political reporter Jonathan Allen.

Hosts: Jonathan Allen and Molly Jong-Fast.

Free Expression Awards from Freedom Forum

Where: The Anthem in Southwest DC.

Host: MSNBC host and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart. Daily Show contributor and comedian Jordan Klepper is the featured entertainer.

Bytes & Bylines

Where: The Irish Ambassador’s residence in Kalorama.

Hosts: Ambassador Daniel Mulhall, Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis, and Stellene Volandes.

Washington Women in Journalism Awards Ceremony

Where: The Larz Anderson House in Dupont Circle.

Hosts: Story Partners and Washingtonian.

Honorees: ABC’s Martha Raddatz, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the Washington Post’s Kathleen Parker, and NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe.

Friday, April 29

Politics and Inclusion Dinner With the Hollywood Reporter

Where: Masseria restaurant, near Union Market.

Hosts: CNN’s Abby Phillips and ColorComm’s Lauren Wilson.

Guests: CBS’s Gayle King; CNN’s Don Lemon, Val Jones, and Jim Acosta; The View’s Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro; MSNBC’s Rashida Jones; and NBC’s Tiffany Cross and Symone Sanders.

VERSUS Party

Where: Ciel Social Club in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Hosts: Entrepreneur (and Ciel owner) Vinoda Basnayake, Elle executive editor Sarah Austin, and Chief co-founder and CEO Carolyn Childers.

The Creative Coalition’s #RightToBearArts Gala

Where: Art & Soul restaurant at Capitol Hill’s Yotel.

Hosts: Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas and a slew of actors, including Tim Daly (Madam Secretary); Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary); BD Wong (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens); and Mario Van Peebles (A Million Little Things). KT Tunstall will perform.

Voto Latino’s Our Voices

Where: National Archives Museum.

Hosts: Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar and actor Rosario Dawson.

UTA’s Celebration of American Journalists Party

Where: Fiola Mare restaurant in Georgetown.

Host: United Talent Agency, which represents, among others, Chelsea Handler.

CAA Party

Where: Dovetail at the Viceroy Hotel in Logan Circle.

Host: Creative Artists Agency.

Potential celeb guests: Sophia Bush and Drew Barrymore, who are both represented by CAA. This is also one we’re watching for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who are reportedly coming to town.

Funny or Die Party

Where: The Reach at the Kennedy Center.

Hosts: Funny or Die and People.

Expected guests: Comedian Billy Eichner; CBS’s Gayle King; musicians JC Chasez and Julian Casablancas; Real Housewife of Potomac Ashley Darby; and actors Harry Hamlin, Lynda Carter, BD Wong, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Saturday, April 30

White House Correspondents Garden Brunch

Where: Beall-Washington House in Georgetown.

Hosts: PR consultant Tammy Haddad with Washington Kastles owner Mark Ein and Sally Ein; Bloomberg’s Kevin Sheekey; MSNBC/NBC News host Stephanie Ruhle; Washington Week moderator Yamiche Alcindor; Cafe Milano owner Franco Nuschese; Clinton Foundation’s Craig Minassian; and KnightSwan’s Teresa Carlson.

Honorees: The 27th annual brunch will honor journalist Bob Woodruff and speaker/author Lee Woodruff and Lt. General Donna W. Martin. Blue Star Families and Dog Tag Bakery will be recognized.

Saturday After Parties

After Party at the Residence of the Ambassador of Colombia.

Where: The Colombian Ambassador’s residence in Kalorama.

Hosts: Ambassador of Colombia Juan Carlos Pinzón. Thievery Corporation’s Eric Hilton is performing.

theGrio’s “A Seat at the Table” (honoring journalist April Ryan)

Hosts: TheGrio and comedian Chris Tucker. Mary J. Blige will perform.

The Paramount Party

Where: The French Ambassador’s residence in Kalorama.

Hosts: CBS’s George Cheeks, Showtime’s David Nevins, MTV Entertainment Group’s Chris McCarthy and Paramount+’s Tom Ryan. Note, this was the location of the Vanity Fair soirees of years past.

VERSUS’ After Party with Julian Casablancas

Where: Ciel Social Club in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Host: Ciel owner Vinoda Basnayake. The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas will make an appearance and “curate” the music.

Expected Guest: Gossip Girl‘s Evan Mock.

NBCU

Where: the Reach at the Kennedy Center

One of several weekend events being hosted by NBCU, the afterparty will reportedly feature DJ Jaime Ferreira.

Sunday, May 1

Politico Brunch

Where: The home of former Politico owner Robert Allbritton and dermatologist Elena Allbritton.

Hosts: The Allbrittons.

CNN’s Hangover Brunch

Join the conversation!