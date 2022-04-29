News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April
2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress on March 11. Opperman Foundation chairman and award creator Julie Opperman, 2022 honoree Diane von Furstenberg, and award chairman David Rubenstein.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

Opening event for “#IfThenSheCan” exhibit at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building | March 4

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie G. Bunch III, Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building director Rachel Goslins, and Smithsonian undersecretary for science and research Ellen Stofan.

 

Attica reception and screening with panel at the Motion Picture Association | March 17

Paramount vice president of government relations Edward Hill, Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Attica subject James Asbury, Attica codirector Traci A. Curry, and Attica director Stanley Nelson.

 

Politico x Showtime’s Conversation & Cocktails on The Circus at the International Spy Museum | March 22

Politico Playbook coauthor Rachael Bade, Playbook coauthor Eugene Daniels, The Circus cohost and former White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri, and Playbook coauthor Ryan Lizza.

 

2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress | March 11

Actor Sylvester Stallone, Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, and media mogul Barry Diller.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, and Wendi Murdoch.

 

Veteran Success Resource Group’s 2022 BourBiz at MGM National Harbor | March 23

Veteran Success Resource Group founder Scott Davidson, Medal of Honor recipient Kyle White, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and former DC NFL star Fred Smoot.

 

Patriotic Millionaires’ Taxation & Libations at Eaton DC | April 4

Patriotic Millionaires founder and president Erica Payne, Congressman Jamie Raskin, and filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney.

 

DC Central Kitchen’s Capital Food Fight at the Anthem | April 7

Duke’s Grocery executive chef Allyn “Ink” Barrack and owner Daniel Kramer.
Food Fight judges Maneet Chauhan, Andrew Zimmern, Kristen Kish, and Spike Mendelsohn; DC Central Kitchen CEO Mike Curtin Jr.; and judge Tom Colicchio.
Food Fight winner Benjamin Lambert, executive chef at the Point, with his son.

Grace: The Musical world-premiere celebration at Riggs Washington DC | March 26

Roots Southern Table chef Tiffany Derry and Roderick “Pete” Smith, executive chef at Salamander Resort & Spa’s Market Salamander.
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation president Rob Gifford, Grace composer and creator Nolan Williams Jr., culinary historian and author Jessica B. Harris, and Grace producer Dale A. Mott.

This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz