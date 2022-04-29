2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress on March 11. Opperman Foundation chairman and award creator Julie Opperman, 2022 honoree Diane von Furstenberg, and award chairman David Rubenstein.
Opening event for “#IfThenSheCan” exhibit at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building | March 4
Attica reception and screening with panel at the Motion Picture Association | March 17
Paramount vice president of government relations Edward Hill, Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Attica subject James Asbury, Attica codirector Traci A. Curry, and Attica director Stanley Nelson.
Politico x Showtime’s Conversation & Cocktails on The Circus at the International Spy Museum | March 22
2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress | March 11
Veteran Success Resource Group’s 2022 BourBiz at MGM National Harbor | March 23
Patriotic Millionaires’ Taxation & Libations at Eaton DC | April 4
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.
About Dan About Town
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
DC Central Kitchen’s Capital Food Fight at the Anthem | April 7
Grace: The Musical world-premiere celebration at Riggs Washington DC | March 26
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
