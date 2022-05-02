Happy Mother’s Day & Eid Mubarak!
Hello Neighbor,
Happy Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Month! Happy Jewish American Heritage Month! And take care, this Mental Health Awareness Month!
So, What Should You Do May 2-8?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 7 Picks of the Week
- Passport DC. 🌎 Embassies across DC will be open this weekend as part of the Around the World Embassy Tour. Our tip is to avoid the busy lines at Embassy Row in Dupont Circle area and to head to Van Ness (where there’s a neighborhood pop-up market) or Observatory Circle (Sat, $, 🌲, all over).
- Late nights at the library. 📚 Starting this week, The Library of Congress starts its “Live at the Library” event series inviting visitors till 8 pm. This week’s theme is Explore the Library, which includes opportunities to wander the library’s various exhibits and watch the film “Selena.” (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- A Funk Parade. 🎸 The 8th annual DC Funk Parade Day festival will be happening near U St. and Florida Ave. from 10th to 14th St. NW. For a map of the various stages, click here (Sat, $, 🌲, Shaw/U St.).
- Cheer on your favorite pooch. 🐕 DC’s cheekiest Cinco de Mayo event returns–the running of the chihuahuas. Don’t have a chihuahua? There’s an all-breed dog costume contest (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).
- Eid Mubarak. 🎉 The Asian Art Museum will be hosting an outdoor Eid Celebration including calligraphy demonstrations, henna, and music. Fava Pot will be offering food for purchase (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- A very large flower market. 🌷 The All Hallows Guild has hosted its annual flower market since 1939, and is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 and 2021. There will be over 65 boutique booths and an antique carousel. Inside the nave of the National Cathedral, there will be an international flower display featuring floral designs representing various countries (Fri-Sat, $, 🌲, National Cathedral).
- Different, but fun! 🍪🎷🚀 Try coffee bean crunchers or pumpkin snickercrinkles at this modern cookie happy hour (Fri, $10+, 🛋, Adams Morgan). Boldly go where no man has gone before at a Star Trek Trivia (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Ivy City). Neighborhood music programs are starting, including the Canal Parks’ Spring Jazz Series (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard).
Everything Else This Week
- For the politicos. 🏛 Learn how to be a spy at this Surveillance 101 workshop (Fri, $200, 🛋, L’Enfant Plaza). Discover the Hidden History of the First Ladies (Mon, $35, 💻).
- Two-Spirits. 🌈 This book talk decolonizes the history of gender and sexuality in Native North America (Mon, 🆓, 💻).
- Embassy events. 🇦🇷🇫🇷🇿🇲 Besides the Around the World Embassy Tour there are many opportunities to visit embassies this week. There are screenings at the Embassy of France of the films “El Olivo” (Mon, $5, 🛋, Glover Park) and “Nice People” (Wed, $5, 🛋, Glover Park). The Embassy of Argentina is hosting an opening reception of portraits of survivors of the 1994 AMIA attack (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont Circle). There’s also an evening reception at the Residence of the Ambassador from Zambia (Fri, $54, 🛋, Kalorama).
- “Positive Fury.” 🖼 Local artist Charlie Visconage’s solo art exhibit will have an opening reception (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Truxton Circle).
- Black hair. 💈 Participate in a mother-daughter photoshoot event while sharing stories about beautiful Black hair (Fri, $42.50, 🛋, H St). Head to Church Hall for a lecture on the social history of Black barber shops (Tues, $13, 🛋, Georgetown).
- A royal weekend. 👸🏻 Listen to Broadway stars perform songs from their roles as Disney princesses (Fri-Sat, $, 🛋, Kennedy Center) and find your inner Princess Peach at this Super Mario Bros Themed 80’s prom dance party (Sat, $15, 🛋, 14th St.).
- Dear refugee. 🤍 Kama DC will be cohosting with Planet Word a film screening and panel discussion about Afghan refugees (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown).
- A Night on the Farm. 🍛 Enjoy a four-course meal at an urban farm, Common Good City Farm (Tues, $35, 🌲, Shaw).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)