The portion of Rock Creek Park between P and Calvert streets, Northwest, is still closed until early June due to a supervised expansion of the path following an archaeological study of a Black cemetery. There is no detour, so please avoid the area.

So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

What Is on Our Radar: Friday the 13th

They only happen about twice a year–so how will you spend the spooky day?

Vintage police car display . 🚓 Head to the Zoo and see vintage cars up close ! Also, there will be a radar gun?! (5/13, free, 🌲, National Zoo).

“This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World.” 🖼 As part of the reopening of the Renwick Gallery, enjoy an in-person exhibition opening party with fabulous food and drinks (5/13, free, 🌲, National Zoo).

Ghost and graveyard tour. 👻 It’s obligatory to mention something a little bit spooky on Friday the 13th–learn haunting tales of Old Town Alexandria (5/13, $15+, 🌲, Alexandria).

Desert terrariums . 🏜 Take a terrarium class at one of the most scenic locations in the district–the Reach ( 5/13, $50, 🌲, Kennedy Center).

Hairspray. 🎀 The Broadway musical will be performed at National Theatre (5/10-5/15, $, 🛋, National Theatre).

Georgetown Galleries Spring Art Walk. 🖌 Wander in various art galleries as part of a nighttime celebration (5/13, 🆓, 🛋, Kennedy Center).

