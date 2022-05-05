There Are Going to Be a Bunch of Abortion Rights Rallies and Protests in the Coming Weeks. Here’s What’s Happening and When.

Today is the fourth consecutive day of protests and rallies since a Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked Monday night. Pro-choice and anti-abortion protesters have been crowding in front of the Supreme Court day and night, and there aren’t plans to stop anytime soon.

Here are some of the actions taking place in DC this week and beyond:

Thursday

Sunrise Movement, Path to Progress, and more than 2o other youth-centric groups will gather in front of the Supreme Court (1 First St., NE) for a #ReproRightsRally from 5 to 7 PM. More information can be found here.

Friday

Fridays For Future DC is staging a climate strike at the Supreme Court to highlight the intersections between environmental issues and reproductive rights from 4 to 5 PM. More information can be found here.

Saturday

Protestors in Chevy Chase are organizing a candlelight walk to the homes of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts at 7 PM.

What’s happening in the upcoming weeks

Ruth Sent Us have announced plans to protest outside the homes of Justices Kavanaugh, Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday, May 11.

Women’s March is partnering with Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, and MoveOn to plan a “massive” Nationwide Day of Action for Abortion Rights on May 14th. Details are still being hashed out, but the day will most likely begin with a rally, followed by a march. More information on locations and speakers will be released in the coming days.

The National Council of Jewish Women will host the Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 AM. The demonstration will take place after their two-day Washington Institute Conference. More details can be found here.

This story will be updated as more information and events are released.

