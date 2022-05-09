The European Union’s Open House Returns This Weekend

If you couldn’t brave the rain (or just didn’t get enough international flavor) during this past weekend’s annual Embassy Walk, we have good news: this Saturday is the European Union’s Open House, which also returns in-person this year.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the EU and more than 20 of its associated embassies will open their doors to visitors for a day of European food, music, and fashion—no tickets (or passports) required.
Here are just a few highlights we’re looking forward to:
- enjoying a live jazz band with lindy hop dancers and a dog show at the Embassy of Czechia (3900 Spring of Freedom St., NW)
- taking a comic book tour of Belgium, along with warm waffles, at the Embassy of Belgium (2175 K St., NW)
- designing #StandWithUkraine buttons at the European Union (2175 K St., NW)
- savoring Italian favorites, such as pizza, ice cream, and espresso, at the Embassy of Italy (3000 Whitehaven St., NW)
- sampling Danish delicacies at the Embassy of Denmark (3200 Whitehaven St., NW)
- admiring a sculpture exhibition at the Embassy of Greece (2217 Massachusetts Ave., NW)
- practicing the FIKA lifestyle by sipping on coffee and enjoying rooftop views at the Embassy of Sweden (2900 K St., NW)
A full list of participating embassies, as well as what they plan to offer, can be found here. A map of participating EU embassies is below: