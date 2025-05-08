Real Estate

4 Open Houses to See this Weekend

A Petworth rowhouse, a renovated rambler in Takoma Park, and a townhouse and luxe listing in Alexandria.

Written by
| Published on
Check out this luxe Alexandria listing on Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM. Photograph by Laurene Morton.

For our open-house picks this Mother’s Day weekend, we’re spotlighting a Petworth rowhouse, a newly renovated Takoma Park rambler, and an Alexandria townhouse. And in the luxe bracket, check out this 8,000-square-foot listing near Old Town.

A Takoma Park House

Photograph by Anna Mackler
Photograph by Anna Mackler
Photograph by Anna Mackler
Photograph by Anna Mackler

Price: $1.2499 million

Where: 605 Elm Ave. 

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: .26 acres

Listing agents: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky, Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1:30 PM – 4 PM

A short walk from downtown Takoma Park, this newly renovated and expanded 1955 rambler features an updated kitchen with marble counters and white oak cabinets, a lower level that can double as a guest suite, a screened-in porch, and a brick patio that overlooks a large, tree-lined yard.

A Petworth Rowhouse

Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit
Photograph by HomeVisit

Price: $745,000

Where: 5232 5th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Jesse Oakley, Compass

Open House: Sunday, May 11, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1926 rowhouse sports original hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and an updated kitchen with a scalloped backsplash.

 

An Alexandria Townhouse

Photograph by Tammy Loverdos of Listing Creative
Photograph by Tammy Loverdos of Listing Creative
Photograph by Tammy Loverdos of Listing Creative
Photograph by Tammy Loverdos of Listing Creative

Price: $1.2 million

Where: 915 S Saint Asaph St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Sarah Bobbin, Corcoran McEnearney

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 3 PM

This Old Town townhouse near Jones Point Park boasts a striking blue kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom, and a multi-purpose rec room on the lower level.

A Luxe Alexandria Listing

Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.

Price: $3.499 million

Where: 414 Rucker Pl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/8

Lot size: .23 acres

Listing agents: Laura Sacher and Lillian York, Compass

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 4 PM

This newly renovated 8,000-square-foot house on an elevated, tree-lined lot in Rosemont features a wrap-around porch, herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, a luxe kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and a primary bedroom with a private porch.

More:
Molly Parks
Molly Parks
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day