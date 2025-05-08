4 Open Houses to See this Weekend

For our open-house picks this Mother’s Day weekend, we’re spotlighting a Petworth rowhouse, a newly renovated Takoma Park rambler, and an Alexandria townhouse. And in the luxe bracket, check out this 8,000-square-foot listing near Old Town.
A Takoma Park House
Price: $1.2499 million
Where: 605 Elm Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: .26 acres
Listing agents: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky, Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate
Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1:30 PM – 4 PM
A short walk from downtown Takoma Park, this newly renovated and expanded 1955 rambler features an updated kitchen with marble counters and white oak cabinets, a lower level that can double as a guest suite, a screened-in porch, and a brick patio that overlooks a large, tree-lined yard.
A Petworth Rowhouse
Price: $745,000
Where: 5232 5th St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Jesse Oakley, Compass
Open House: Sunday, May 11, 2 PM – 4 PM
This 1926 rowhouse sports original hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and an updated kitchen with a scalloped backsplash.
An Alexandria Townhouse
Price: $1.2 million
Where: 915 S Saint Asaph St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: .04 acres
Listing agents: Sarah Bobbin, Corcoran McEnearney
Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 3 PM
This Old Town townhouse near Jones Point Park boasts a striking blue kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom, and a multi-purpose rec room on the lower level.
A Luxe Alexandria Listing
Price: $3.499 million
Where: 414 Rucker Pl.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/8
Lot size: .23 acres
Listing agents: Laura Sacher and Lillian York, Compass
Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 4 PM
This newly renovated 8,000-square-foot house on an elevated, tree-lined lot in Rosemont features a wrap-around porch, herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, a luxe kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and a primary bedroom with a private porch.