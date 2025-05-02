6 Fun Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day Around DC

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 11, and if you’re looking for the perfect way to celebrate the moms in your life, consider these ideas.

Take her to brunch

Our food critic rounded up her picks for Mother’s Day brunch, so you can start the day with a celebration. Treat mom to a dim sum feast at A&Js (4316 Markham St., Annandale; 1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville), milk bread egg sandwiches at Barracks Row cafe I Egg You (517 Eighth St., SE), French bistro fare at Minetta Tavern in Union Market (1287 Fourth St., NE), and more.

Have a tea party

Hotels such as the Waldorf Astoria (1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) and Salamander DC (1330 Maryland Ave., SW) serve luxe tea services with finger sandwiches and pastries. If mom is a fan of the latest season of The White Lotus, bring her to a themed, Thai-inspired tea at Flore Café (7775-7735 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons).

Go for a hike

If mom loves the outdoors, take her to a scenic hiking trails. Great Falls Park (9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean) has stunning waterfalls, and the 1.5-mile River Trail gives you views of the water tumbling down Mather Gorge. In Dickerson, Maryland, Sugarloaf Mountain (7901 Comus Rd., Dickerson) offers four trail options ranging from 1.5 miles to 7 miles, plus scenic overlooks. Afterwards, refuel with eggs Benedict and soufflé pancakes at nearby the Comus Restaurant & Beer Garden (23900 Old Hundred Rd., Dickerson). Experience nature without leaving Washington in Rock Creek Park, where you can choose-your-own adventure on the Western Ridge and Valley Trails.

Toast mom at a winery, brewery, or cidery

Unwind at one of the area’s lovely wineries or laid-back breweries and cideries. The region is full of great vineyards and wineries, and day trip destinations include Stone Tower (19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg), the Crossvines (16601 W Willard Rd., Poolesville), and the Winery at Bull Run (15950 Lee Hwy., Centreville), all within an hour drive of DC. Sip beer on a patio at breweries such as Other Half Brewing (1401 Okie St., NE), known for its Hazy IPAs, and Caboose Tavern (520 Mill St., NE, Vienna). The latter is located on the W&OD Trail, so you can pair brews with a bike ride. If mom is in more of a cider mood, visit Doc Waters Cidery (22529 Wildcat Rd., Germantown) for drinks made from the on-site apple trees or stop by Mt. Defiance Cidery (495 E. Washington St., Middleburg) for easy access to a charming town.

Treat her to a spa day

For a day of relaxation, send mom to a spa. Our list of the best spas around DC features posh, full-service experiences, destinations for facials, day spas, and more. She can explore 11 different saunas at Korean day spa King Spa (25330 Eastern Marketplace Plz., Chantilly) or indulge in luxurious treatments at a hotel spa such as the Ritz-Carlton (1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean; 3100 South St., NW).

Wander through a garden

Mother’s Day is all about giving mom her flowers, and you can do it in spectacular fashion at a pretty garden. Brookside Gardens (1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton) has 50 acres of scenic plants and flowers, including a Japanese-style garden, fragrance garden, and family-friendly children’s garden. Tour Marjorie Merriweather Post’s gardens and mansion during a visit to Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens (4155 Linnean Ave., NW). The 13-acre garden includes a greenhouse with a stunning orchid collection. Meanwhile, Green Spring Gardens (4603 Green Spring Rd., Alexandria) is hosting a Mother’s Day event with a traditional afternoon tea. Stroll around the flowers and ponds before settling in for tea and tiny sandwiches.