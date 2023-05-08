Want to celebrate Mom this year with a beautiful bouquet of flowers? These DC-area florists are all offering special bouquets, as well as in-store pickup or delivery.

1550 Harry Thomas Way, NE, Suite 180; 721 8th St., SE

With locations in Eckington and Capitol Hill, She Loves Me offers a Mother’s Day bouquet with lavender and bright orange flowers, available for pickup or delivery on Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. The DC shops also offer Mother’s Day cards and date-sweetened chocolate bars with berries, lavender and pee pollen, or mango.

Details: Delivery orders must be placed by noon the day prior; Mother’s Day bouquet for $98.

4475 Sudley Rd., Gainesville; open by appointment only

LynnVale Studios grows over 100 varieties of flowers and foliage on their 10-acre farm. This week, the farm is offering a special Mother’s Day bouquet with seasonal LynnVale flowers and American flowers and foliage ($145).

Details: pre-ordering is now available for delivery to Northwest DC and parts of Maryland and Virginia on Thursday, May 11, or Saturday, May 13, or pickup at Palisades Farmers Market on Sunday, May 14; starting at $25.

1717 M St., NW

Caruso’s in downtown DC has been selling flower arrangements since 1903. For Mother’s Day this year, they offer several bouquets, including a Field of Tulips arrangement ($80), Country Basket Blooms ($85) with snapdragons, purple matsumoto asters, and more blooms in a wicker basket; and a Double Trouble Orchid ($130).

Details: Same-day delivery throughout the DC area or pickup; starting at $80.

2004 17th St., NW

Little Acre Flowers in Reed-Cooke focuses on sourcing 100 percent of flowers locally and sustainably. They offer several vase arrangements, hand-tied bouquets, and a mixed succulent garden ($85). Plus, look for handmade chocolate assortments and small-batch macarons.

Details: Same-day local delivery or pickup; starting at $95.

4406 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria

Conklyn’s features dozens of Mother’s Day selections, including a Designer’s Choice arrangement ($50) and the Make Her Day bouquet with green hydrangea and pink spray roses in a citrus green glass cube ($55).

Details: Same-day local delivery or pickup; starting at $50.

527 Maple Ave. East, Vienna

For Mother’s Day, Karin’s Florist in Vienna offers spring-themed bouquets, rose arrangements, and creative variations, like the Winnie the Pooh’s Bee Happy Bouquet, with bright flowers and wooden kitchen utensils in a honey-pot themed ceramic holder ($109).

Details: Same-day local delivery with limited availability on Sunday or in-store pickup; starting at $50.

8115 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Bliss Flowers & Boutique offers floral arrangements and a range of gift baskets. The Simply Splendid bouquet includes roses and hydrangeas ($161), and Blooming Insight includes pink roses, pink and white alstroemeria, and pink lilies ($175).

Details: Same-day delivery or free pickup in-store; starting at $55.

1378 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

Flowers & Plants offers bouquets of roses, sunflowers, and more, as well as the more elaborate Paradise bouquet with Birds of Paradise, Bells of Ireland, roses, and lilies ($99), and Springs Begins with tulips and wax-flowers in a nest-style basket ($75).

Details: Same-day delivery or free in-store pickup; starting at $75.

5023 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 420 Chinquapin Round Rd., Annapolis

With locations in Friendship Heights and Annapolis, York Flowers offers delivery to the DC area, as well as Anne Arundel County. The Best Mom Ever bouquet features hydrangeas, peach roses, snapdragons, and delphiniums ($350), and the Orchid Garden displays multiple plantings in a ceramic pot ($250).

Details: Same-day delivery or in-store pickup at either location; starting at $85.

1026 U St., NW

Lee’s Flower Shop offers several rose bouquets, a Designer’s Choice Tropical Flowers bouquet ($185), and for moms who love yellow, the Wild Canary arrangement includes roses, alstroemeria, Asiatic lilies, and solidago ($95).

Details: Same-day delivery or in-store pickup; starting at $75.

1712 14th St., NW

In between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, Flowers on 14th delivers to DC, as well as to several cities in Maryland, from Beltsville and Bowie to Brandywine. The Happy Day Bouquet includes white daisies and green chrysanthemums ($35), and the Yellow Brick Road bouquet features sunflowers, Sweet William dianthus, and mini carnations ($62).

Details: Delivery or in-store pickup; starting at $35.

248 W. Broad St., Falls Church

Galleria Florist offers a variety of Mother’s Day bouquets, some of which come with chocolate bars. The Coral Charm arrangement features flowers in pink and coral hues ($75), with a rose salt and lemon chocolate bar.

Details: $10 for local delivery, $15 to $25 for DC and some parts of Virginia, or flowers can be picked up; starting at $65.