Takeout-Friendly Sweets and Brunch Treats for Mother’s Day

Lacking a Mother’s Day brunch plan this Sunday? Check out these takeout-friendly desserts and breakfast pastries.

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW

The oversized cupcakes ($5.95 and up) at this tiny Georgetown bakery draw long lines. Check out flavors like pistachio honey, dirty chai, and toasted coconut, plus apricot crunch bars, cream-cheese brownies, and ginger-molasses cookies. Order same-day pick-up or delivery here. For advance orders, visit here.

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Head to David Guas’s Louisiana-inspired Courthouse bakery for its weekend strawberry specials: brown-butter strawberry shortcake with Chantilly cream, strawberry mimosas, and strawberry blonde iced coffee. Or, treat mom to a plate of classic beignets. Order takeout here.

1422 Wisconsin Ave., NW and 1132 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac

Show mom your appreciation with a giant…macaron? Why not. The airy almond-based sweets, $39, feed four to five people. There are also ham-and-cheese croissants, fruit tarts, and quiche lorraine. Place pickup orders here.

The Mother’s Day catering menu at this Van Ness bakery features trays of cookie bars, cheese boards, and other sharable treats. Or, pick up a few of its regular pastries, like honey-dipped doughnuts, caneles, croissants, and chocolate chip cookies. Order for advance or same-day pickup here, or delivery here.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

These Cuban-accented cafes have a couple of brunch-friendly specials. There’s a whole ham-and-Swiss quiche ($35), or a picnic box for four to five people ($120), which includes Cuban and chicken sandwiches, empanadas, croquetas, and sweets. Or, stick to the usual menu and load up on guava pastelitos. Order pickup or delivery here.

1280 Fourth St., NE

This Latin American donut shop offers a $20 gift box filled with three doughnuts spelling M-O-M. The pink treats come in strawberries-and-cream or rose marmalade flavors. Or, go for a classic dozen or half dozen doughnuts in flavors like guava-and-cheese, hazelnut praline, and more. Order for pickup from La Cosecha marketplace or delivery here.

3060 M St., NW

The colorful French macaron shop is offering a rose poundcake ($36) topped with pink petals, and a jeweled pink macaron gift box (starting at $32). But a rainbow assortment of regular macarons feels special, too. Order for pick-up here and delivery here.

4500 Cherry Hill Rd., Arlington

This long-running Arlington pastry shop has a variety of Mother’s Day themed cookies, petit fours, and chocolate-dipped strawberries, plus fancifully decorated cupcakes and heart-shaped cakes (the strawberries-and-cream cake, $43, is particularly lovely.) The Mother’s Day menu is available for pick up in-store now through Saturday, May 13. Order here.

Multiple Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The Boston-based bakery chain is doling out free roses for moms during Mother’s Day weekend. Brunch specials include pistachio pancakes and blueberry-cucumber soda. Swing by the counter for roasted-strawberry teacake, a swirly chocolate/vanilla meringue, or a heart-shaped mocha mousse. You can order brunch and pastries for pickup or delivery here.

1361 Connecticut Ave., NW

Not into themed treats? Fete Mom with the terrific croissants ($4)—plain, almond, pistachio, or chocolate—at this Dupont bakery. Order in store, or for delivery here.