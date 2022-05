Hot Washingtonian Summer!ย

ย So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย ย

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

What Is on Our Radar: Underrated Indoor Activities

I know the weather is beautiful outside today, but it will get too hot to be comfortable soon. Here are some underrated ways to beat the heat.

Suns Cinema. ๐ŸŽžย Tucked away in Mount Pleasant, this townhouse-turned- indie movie theater showcases films you probably have never seen. Showings vary by date with a changing theme around each month.ย

DC Bouldering Project. ๐Ÿง—โ€โ™€๏ธ For a day pass of $29, you can beat the heat by solving various bouldering walls at the only DC indoor climbing gym . Refuel at the nearby Union Market.ย

Oldest museum of modern and contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art . ๐ŸŒŽ Nested beside the White House, this art museum highlights the collection of the Organization of American States showcasing pieces from the Western Hemisphere.ย

Crazy golf. โ›ณ๏ธ Mini-golf without the humidity, this swanky spot in Dupont even has a food court. If youโ€™re going to drink, I suggest purchasing a package that includes drink tickets to save money.ย

Head underground…to the catacombs of course. ๐Ÿค TheFranciscan Monastery in Brookland is offering limited guided tours . You can take a self-guided tour, but that wonโ€™t give you access to the catacombs.ย

