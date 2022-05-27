DC Distillery Don Ciccio & Figli Launches a Glittery Purple Aperitivo in Honor of Pride Month

Italian-style distillery Don Ciccio & Figli is launching a new collection of limited edition spirits, and its first release—a shimmery purple liqueur called Tutti Frutti—will honor Pride Month in June.

Don Ciccio owner Francesco Amodeo says he’s been planning the collection, which he’s calling Eklectika, for about two years. It’s a new direction for a distiller known for using family recipes dating back centuries. “Eklectika allows us to be a little bit more flexible and allows us to do fun projects,” Amodeo says.

Inspired by the assorted-fruit candy brand Tutti Frutti he grew up eating, Amodeo concocted the summery aperitivo using an assortment of seasonal fruits like strawberry, peach, banana, apricot, blueberry, and grapefruit as well as botanicals like juniper, bitter orange, and cinnamon. Edible glitter gives it sparkle, while purple-carrot juice imparts a violet hue.

Amodeo describes the sipper as bittersweet with a distinct strawberry taste. Adding Prosecco to it coaxes out the bitter orange flavor. He says Tutti Frutti pairs well with just about anything, whether a margarita, Moscow Mule, or a spritz (look for the latter at the Ivy City distillery’s bar/tasting room this summer).

Tutti Frutti, $45 a bottle, will be available for purchase online May 31, or at the distillery on Saturdays. There are 2,000 bottles available, with plans to produce more. For every bottle sold, $10 will be donated to LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ friendly organizations, such as DC-based SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), Trevor Project, and the Human Rights Campaign.

“We want to try to support the community and also make sure that as we’re doing something fun,” Amodeo says. “[We want to] celebrate the notion that all are welcome.”

Don Ciccio & Figli, 1907 Fairview Ave., NE.