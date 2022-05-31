How to Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in DC

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her platinum jubilee, or 70 years since she ascended the throne, this past February—a milestone that, whether due to diseases, accidents, or the occasional abdication, no other British monarch has reached. February’s not an ideal month for celebrations in Britain so the country has declared a four-day holiday weekend that starts Thursday to observe Elizabeth’s achievement. Anglophiles in Washington, too, will have a few ways to celebrate Her Maj.

Parties

The British embassy will throw two invitation-only affairs next month. Not on the list? You could go to the Fairmont in Georgetown’s Jubilee celebration on June 8 instead. The ceremony will include a performance by a bagpiper, a Champagne sabering, and a towering cake created by executive pastry chef A.J. Thalakkat. There will be royal life-size cutouts available for photo ops. Guests in their best festive hats or fascinators will be eligible for prizes. On June 18, the British Officers Club Washington DC will host a garden party with food and games at Lloyd House in Alexandria. Tickets are $73.

Specials

Above Ground

1309 5th St., NE

The British restaurant in Union Market will give out tiaras to mark the occasion. It will also offer surprise Queen Elizabeth specials and giveaways during the weekend.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St., SW

Brixton’s waterfront spinoff will celebrate the jubilee with an “All Hail the Queen” weekend event. From June 2 to 5, all draft beers are $7 with an order of fish and chips (a dish the queen enjoys baked, not fried, assembled in a little tower, and served with tarragon hollandaise and only six chips). Also, there will be deals on all sparkling wines & champagnes. During the weekend, Brighton will have a gift card giveaway—all you have to do is upload a photo of a toast in front of the queen’s picture located on the restaurant’s first floor and tag its Instagram.

Brixton DC

901 U St., NW

Enjoy jubilee specials at the U Street pub’s recently opened rooftop bar. Their frosé and Pimm’s Cup drinks are just $10 from June 3 to 5.

Hawk and Griffin

435 Maple Ave., W, Vienna

The British pub will celebrate the jubilee all month long. Coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be shown. In addition to its usual British fare, Hawk and Griffin will offer special dishes during the month, such as Elizabeth’s favorite scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and, of course, coronation chicken.

Pure Pasty Co.

128 Church St., NW, Vienna

Vienna English-style bakery Pure Pasty Co offers an “afternoon tea” box filled with British pastries. For $40, you get two of the following: scones, millionaire’s slices, Battenberg cake, mini quiche, mini sausage rolls, and coronation chicken vol au vents. Call 703-255-7147 by June 1 to order for a June 4-5 pick up.

The Queen’s Vic

1206 H St., NE

From June 3 to 5, enjoy the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Platter, which consists a mini sausage roll, a deviled scotch egg, a shrimp cocktail, and a coronation chicken tart for $16.