In This “Love is Love”–Themed Wedding, Guests Waved Pride Flags As the Brides Recessed Up the Aisle

DeSheyna and India married at Sweeney Barn in Manassas on July 5, 2021.

After a series of near misses, DeSheyna and India connected for a first date of chatting and people-watching at an IHOP until the wee hours. When DeSheyna offered to drop off India at her car, she couldn’t remember where it was and the pair had quite a time finding it. A few years later, on their wedding day, India gave her bride a necklace with the coordinates of that parking spot. They eloped at Union Station, then exchanged vows again in a “love is love”–themed wedding, where they observed several African traditions, including tying of the hands with a sash crafted by their mothers of heirloom clothing and accessories as well as cowrie shells. To symbolize the four stages of marriage, the brides had a “tasting of the elements”: something bitter for disagreement, sour for hard times, spicy for passion, and sweet for everything good. As the pair recessed up the aisle, guests waved pride flags, then found their reception seats with custom seashell ring-dish favors. The couple thanked the bridal party with custom Nike sneakers.

The Details

Photographer: KPC & Co. • Planning and design: Pride in Planning • Florist: Something Borrowed Blooms • Caterer: Get Plated • Cake: Piggy’s Baby Cakes • Hair: Kemet Creations • Makeup: Q Ivey and New Era Faces • Brides’ attire: Bridals by Elena (India), Lapel tuxedo (DeSheyna) • Wedding-party attire: Azazie and Lapel • Music: DJ Curry Entertainment • Getaway car: Camelot Classic Cars • Rentals: C&G Event Rentals and Service, Bella Villa Antiques & Vintage Rentals • Photo booth: Pix R Us Photobooth

