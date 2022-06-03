News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past April

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.



Model Miranda Kerr, Snap cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel, Axel Springer SE CEO Mathias Döpfner, and Politico editor in chief Matt Kaminski at the Politico-CBS reception at the Washington Hilton on April 30.
Alias on 14th preview party | April 23

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas; B Social Hospitality co-owners Christal Bramson and Mike Bramson; and Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehérváry.

 

Hirshhorn Spring Luncheon with Chanel at the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden | April 27

Design Army cofounder and chief creative officer Pum Lefebure and philanthropist Sela Collins.
Washington Ballet board chair Jean-Marie Fernandez and Abeer Al Otaiba, founder of SemSem and founder/CEO of Al Otaiba Investments.

 

National Museum of Women in the Arts gala at the National Building Museum | April 8

National Museum of Women in the Arts director Susan Fisher Sterling, artist Judy Chicago, and NMWA chair of the board Winton S. Holladay.
Spring gala co-chairs Ashley Davis and Marlene Malek.

 

Launch celebration of the MSNBC show Symone at Seven Reasons | April 27

Show host Symone D. Sanders and MSNBC president Rashida Jones.
Michael LaRosa, press secretary to the First Lady and special assistant to the President; Yvette Miley, NBCU News Group senior vice president; Jesse Rodriguez, MSNBC vice president for editorial and booking; and Catherine Snyder, executive producer of Symone.
NBCUniversal News senior VP for corporate affairs Emma Carrasco and Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post associate editor and host of MSNBC’s The Sunday Show.

 

United Talent Agency’s “A Celebration of America’s Journalists” at Fiola Mare | April 29

Senator Patrick Leahy, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, and United Talent Agency co-president Jay Sures.
Actor Harry Hamlin, model Amelia Gray, CNN anchor Don Lemon, actor Brooke Shields, and Douglas Elliman agent Tim Malone.
Peter Neal and Naomi Biden.

 

Politico-CBS reception at the Washington Hilton | April 30

Actor Drew Barrymore and CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers.

 

Paramount after-party at La Résidence de France | April 30

White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan; Patricia Étienne; French ambassador to the US Philippe Étienne; and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

 

27th Annual Garden Brunch at Beall-Washington House | April 30

Jennifer HuYoung, musician JC Chasez, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Actor Kelly Schwartz, Axios cofounder and president Roy Schwartz, PatientRightsAdvocate.org founder and chairman Cynthia Fisher, and musician Fat Joe.
Haddad Media CEO Tammy Haddad; Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the President; and NIH’s Christine Grady.

This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

