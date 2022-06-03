Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.
This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past April
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.
About Dan About Town
Alias on 14th preview party | April 23
Hirshhorn Spring Luncheon with Chanel at the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden | April 27
National Museum of Women in the Arts gala at the National Building Museum | April 8
Launch celebration of the MSNBC show Symone at Seven Reasons | April 27
United Talent Agency’s “A Celebration of America’s Journalists” at Fiola Mare | April 29
Politico-CBS reception at the Washington Hilton | April 30
Paramount after-party at La Résidence de France | April 30
27th Annual Garden Brunch at Beall-Washington House | April 30
