Happy Pride & Goodbye!

Hello Neighbor,

This is my 46th and last newsletter writing for Washingtonian. I am grateful for having had this opportunity, and thank you for reading. Please keep in touch at @clockoutdc

So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

What Is on Our Radar: Juneteenth Events

Besides the various festivals, block parties, and pop-up markets across the area, here are some other events that may interest you:

Thank you for reading,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!