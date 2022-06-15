Metro Will Begin to Return 7000-Series Trains to Service Wednesday

Metro will put eight 7000-series trains back in service on the Green and Yellow lines Wednesday. The trains have been out of service since the fall of 2021, after an investigation of a derailment at Arlington Cemetery found the cars’ wheel and axle assemblies were out of compliance.

The transit agency has set a goal of returning all 7000-series trains to service by the end of this summer. If all goes well, it says, the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will begin to see the trains deployed and wait times drop to 15 minutes.