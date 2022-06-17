DC Reading List: 3 Books We’re Excited to Check Out

A Bio of Art Buchwald
In this book about the late columnist, historical researcher Michael Hill captures the highs and lows of one of DC’s most vital personalities. Did you know he was pals with Robert Frost and Humphrey Bogart?
Calling it Quits
April White, a DC writer and editor, chronicles the South Dakota town where rich Americans went to get unhitched in the late 19th century, sparking a national debate about divorce.
Murder in Virginia
This dive into the 1996 murders of queer couple Lollie Winans and Julie Williams in Shenandoah National Park—deftly told by Kathryn Miles—goes deep inside both the case and the misogyny in hiking culture.
