About Last Night: DMV-Based Fashion Line Hanifa Debuted Its Latest Collection With Another Digital Runway Presentation

Hanifa’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is here.

Hanifa, the renowned DMV-based fashion line by designer Anifa Mvuemba, launched its Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection last night with a digital runway presentation on its YouTube channel

(Eryn Oversized shirt and pants) Look 1
Look 19
Ari Draped Dress look 2
Shani maxi set look 3

The “Live Out Loud” collection, with pieces ranging from $169 to $829, features more than two dozen looks—available in sizes XS to 3XL—including dresses, two-piece sets, pantsuits, and more in vibrant, neon, and jewel-tone colors, both monochrome and color-blocked. Says the brand, it’s “an expression of joy, celebration, and wonder” with “intense color, feminine shapes . . . . [and] playful silhouettes.”

look 28
Victoria Gown look 31
Mina Tassel Gown look 4
look 25

The digital nature of the presentation nodded to the label’s innovative and highly acclaimed virtual runway of 2020, which debuted its Pink Label Congo collection.

 

Last year, the Congolese-American designer hosted the brand’s first in-person runway show in DC, unveiling Hanifa’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection at the National Portrait Gallery

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

