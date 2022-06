The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Today’s 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will trigger bans on the procedure across the United States.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was at the Supreme Court when the decision came down. We will update this post with her photos throughout the day.

Join the conversation!