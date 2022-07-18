Things to Do

Things to Do in the DC Area 7/18-7/24: National Tequila Day, Kayak Tours, and Fitness Classes

Plus, lots of fun charity events.

Written by
and
| Published on
The tequila flight at dLeña. Photograph courtesy of C3 Creative.

National Tequila Day. Celebrate with tequila tastings at the Celebrity Tequila Smackdown at Ciel Social Club (Tues, $75, Mt. Vernon Triangle) or National Tequila Day Dinner at Paraíso Taquería y Mezcalería (Sun, $75, Capitol Hill). You can also try the special margarita flight at Buena Vida Gastrolounge (starting Sun, $25 per person, Arlington) and special Dahlia Reposado Margarita from dLeña (Sun, $16, Mt. Vernon Triangle).

Celebrations. There’s lots of birthdays to celebrate this weekend. You can head to Spy Museum’s 20th Birthday Celebration (Tues, free, L’Enfant) or Swingers Dupont First Birthday Celebration (Mon, free, Dupont Circle). You can also join a double dutch lesson at Alethia Taylor Day (Sat, free, NoMa). 

Give back. Help raise money for a good cause, including the Anacostia Watershed Society at Sips of Summer (Sat, $30+, Park View), The Little Black Dog Rescue at Mutts and Mimosas (Sun, free, Park View), or Hearts of Empowerment at a yoga charity class (Sat, $25, Union Market). You can also give back by attending the Bonbon Festival (Sun, $20, Ivy City) or a blood drive for Children’s National Hospital (Tues, free, Capitol Hill).

Behind the scenes. Expand your mind at the Creating the Playhouse discussion (Mon, $10+, Penn Quarter), art talk with Julie Wolf  (Sat, free, Mt. Vernon Triangle), Maps of Washington open house (Sat, free, Foggy Bottom), or Art AfterWords (Wed, free, the National Mall).

Kids corner. Make reading and writing fun for the kids at Library Day at the Spy Museum (Tues, free, L’Enfant), Little Critters Storytime: Monkey Around (Tues, free, Woodley Park), or Palisades Journalism Club (Wed, free, Palisades). They can learn more about fun topics at one of these classes: comics class (Wed, free, TenleyTown), ice cream class (Wed, free, Anacostia), bilingual Spanish storytime (Wed, free, Mt. Pleasant), Summer Saturdays: Flowers (Sat, $8+, Georgetown), or a class on creating a chalk masterpiece (Mon, free, Georgetown). They can have more fun at Good Kid-izen: Art and Community Day (Sat, free, Columbia), Family Fundays (Sun, $5, Park View), or Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures (Fri, $70+, the National Mall), 

Shopping day. Purchase some new jewelry at Summer of Studs (Fri, $65, Union Market) or grab a new summer read at the Capital Book Fest (Thurs, free, Downtown). 

See a show. Catch The Crosswood Show (Thurs, $18, Arlington), a performance of The Sirens of Titan (Sun, $11.20, Eastern Market), Hump Day Funk (Wed, $15+, Lanier Heights), or A Night of French Theater (Wed, free, Georgetown).

Break a sweat. Make working out fun by attending a pop-up fitness class (Sun, $10, Cathedral Heights), natural rock climbing anchors class (Sun, $120, Potomac), or this salsa class (Thurs, $7+, Union Market). If you love being on the water, you can also go to Community Kayak Night (Thurs, $12.24+, Capitol Riverfront) or the Lake Needwood Kayak Tour (Tues, free but registration required, Derwood).

Learn a new skill. Try something new at a Candle-making workshop (Sat, $60, Union Market), plant care basics night (Thurs, $28, Ballston), bouquet-making workshop (Thurs, $50, Union Market), or a kokedama workshop (Sat, $35, Silver Spring). Or, make fun food and drinks at the Argentine empanada cooking class (Sun, $59, Union Market) or the Capitoline Cocktail Class (Wed, $66+, Georgetown). 

Outdoor movies. Catch a fun free film: Girls Trip (Thurs, free, The Wharf), The Addams Family (Wed, free, Navy Yard), or Space Jam: A New Legacy (Wed, free, Cleveland Park). 

More:
Sophia Young
Sophia Young
Editorial Fellow
Maggie Hicks
Maggie Hicks
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]